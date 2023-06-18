Canon Student Discount: What is it, how does it work, and how much do you save?

Canon is the undisputed market leader in imaging solutions, and it only stays in that position by recognizing the importance of supporting the next generation of photographers and filmmakers. To engage the creators of tomorrow, Canon offers a Student Discount scheme (in some countries at least), which makes select Canon equipment more accessible to students.

Whether you're a budding photojournalist needing a reliable camera to capture the world around you, a film school student aiming for a cinematic masterpiece, or simply someone is studying who also has a passion for photography, Canon's Student Discount programme is designed to help young people get the equipment they need to pursue their creative dreams without breaking the bank.

Of course, getting young people to invest in your system early in their career pays long-term dividends for Canon, too. Nevertheless, the schemes can offer significant savings on a wide range of products, from cameras and lenses to printers and more.

The Canon Student Discount programme works by offering students a percentage off the retail price on various eligible products. The discount is not a rebate but rather an up-front reduction in price, making the process straightforward and user-friendly.

Canon currently offers such schemes in the UK and Canada, which we’ll outline below. Unfortunately, Canon USA and Canon Australia aren't offering a comparable scheme at this time. But don't let that put you off - as we have found some retailers that offer those in full-time education discounts - so you can still save on your Canon kit.

Let's look at the detail, the caveats, and the small print to help you how the scheme works where you are…

Canon Student Discounts in the UK

In the UK, Canon partners with UNiDAYS, a popular student discount platform, to provide students with savings across all of its product ranges, from cameras and lenses to printers, ink to even binoculars and calculators. The full list of included products is available on Canon’s website.

How it works is that you register for a free membership at UNiDAYS . Once you are verified as a student and become a UNiDAYS member, you’ll receive a code from the platform. When you use this code on purchases at the Canon UK website, Canon offers a 10% discount. It’s that simple. However, it's important to note that the UNiDAYS Canon voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

One of the best alternative options available to UK students is the MPB EDU scheme . MPB specializes in selling secondhand digital cameras and lenses – and has an impressive stock of recent models a lower-than-new prices. But it will give students up to 10% off…

Open to anyone in further education, simply verify your student status with the Student Beans platform, MPB's partner, and you'll get access to a number of discounts, as well as recommended camera and lens kits. The discounts include £10 off a minimum transaction of £100 or £25 off a minimum spend of £250. Or you can enjoy a 5% discount with no minimum spend. Members also get 5% extra on the quoted price when selling their gear. The other benefit of buying with MPB is that because all of its products are second-hand, you save money off the RRP of your item purchased new.

One of the UK's biggest photo stores, Wex Photo Video, also runs a number of solutions for students , from second-hand deals and finance options to discount codes and cash back. When you register for an account with your university address, you'll get a code for 10% off products from Calumet, Bowens and Brilliant. You can also earn up to £600 cash back on select Canon cameras, lenses and printers. In-store, Wex offers students 50% off the price of a sensor clean, along with free studio space for shooting projects.

Canon Student Discounts in the Canada

In Canada, Canon offers an even more comprehensive program called the Canon Student Advantage membership . This program is free to join for all eligible students enrolled in a Canadian secondary or post-secondary educational institution.

The Canon Student Advantage membership provides a discount on up to four products for each membership period. This includes up to two bodies or body/lens kits, and up to two lenses. Notably, the discount can be applied on top of the listed sale price of eligible models at participating dealers, offering the potential for considerable savings. You can see the full list of participating dealers , which spans Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the Yukon.

In addition to discounts on purchases, Canon Student Advantage program members also receive expedited service turnaround for both warranty and out-of-warranty repairs. They also benefit from a 20% discount on service and repairs for eligible products. For warranty repairs, Canon promises to repair your equipment within six business days of receiving it, and shipping is free of charge.

Do also check out photo specialists Henrys - who offer regular discounts to students - check out the Henrys Student Pricing page to see what is currently on offer.

Canon Student Discounts in the US

While Canon US currently offers no official discount scheme for students as it does in Canada and the UK, there are some options out there for students who want to grab discounts on Canon - or other brands' - gear. B&H Photo Video offers an EDU Advantage scheme for students and teachers. Run through the UNiDAYS platform like the Canon UK scheme, simply register and verify your status as a student or teach and you can get exclusive discounts on thousands of items from a wide range of brands in the imaging industry.

The secondhand retailer MPB also offers discount scheme for students in the US. Like its UK scheme, MPB partners with the Student Beans platform, and once verified you can save $10 off a minimum $100 transaction, $25 off a minimum $250 transaction or 5% overall with no minimum spend. You can also earn 5% extra on your quoted price when selling your old gear.

The Canon Student Discount Program and the Canon Student Advantage membership are fantastic opportunities for students to access high-quality equipment and services at a reduced price. By supporting students in this way, Canon is investing in the future of creativity and innovation, empowering the next generation of artists to develop their skills and make their mark on the world.

If you're a student with a passion for photography or filmmaking, be sure to take advantage of these programs. They could be just what you need to take your creative projects to the next level.

Canon Student Discounts in the Australia

Canon Australia currently doesn't run a discount scheme for students. The only camera store we can find that offers students discount is Perth-based Team Digital - check out details on its Canon Student Discount page. All you need to qualify is a student card and to be enrolled in a course that has Photography content, or making purchases made on behalf of the school or college.

