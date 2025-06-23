Panasonic Corporation of North America has launched a new educational initiative – and it comes with student and teacher discounts on Lumix cameras and accessories. Launched last week, Lumix Edu is a program with discounts, educational content, and opportunities specifically for students and educators for film, photography, and media programs.

At the top of the list of perks for the new Lumix Edu is a student and teacher discount on Panasonic camera gear. Panasonic did not detail how much the discount is or which products qualify, but says verified Lumix Edu members will have access to discounts on “select Lumix cameras and accessories.”

The list of program perks also includes access to loaner cameras for school projects, according to the Lumix Edu webpage .

The Lumix Edu program will also include exclusive educational content, including behind-the-scenes features and student showcases. Participants will also have access to Lumix Ambassadors and creators for workshops and mentoring. The program also has planned collaborations with film festivals, as well as educational partners.

For educators, the program will also include free curriculum resources to aid in either launching or expanding school programs for video production. Panasonic says those resources include both a one-year and four-year track to launching new film and media programs.

“We want to empower students and educators with the same tools used by top filmmakers and content creators," Neil Matsumoto, Business Manager at Panasonic Lumix, said in a statement. "Whether you're building a new media program or producing your first short film, Lumix Edu is here to support your journey."

The Lumix Edu program is available only for students and educators – a .edu or .org email address or student ID is required to enroll. Panasonic says verification can take five to seven days.

