Best Fujifilm GFX 100S deals in October 2021: stock updates and prices

Searching out the best prices for the Fujifilm GFX 100S? You'll find them right here... but be ready to snap this camera up the moment you see it. Fujifilm's flagship medium format camera boasts dazzling specifications and stellar performance that still leaves us amazed.

STOCK UPDATE! With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Fujifilm GFX 100S in stock right now, or else available for order. Scroll down to see today's best prices...

Over the past few years, Fujifilm has practically re-invented the medium format camera market, starting with the GFX 50S and GFX 50R, at prices hardly higher than a top full frame camera's, and then with the jaw-dropping GFX 100, with its in-body stabilization, 4K video, phase-detect autofocus and 100MP sensor.

The Fujifilm GFX 100S takes that even further, packing the ground-breaking technology of the GFX 100 into a much smaller and more wieldy body, and at little more than half the price. Amazingly, the list price of the GFX 100S is lower than that of the full frame Sony A1. And if the GFX 100S is still a little pricey for your budget, the new and improved Fujifilm GFX 50S II is cheaper still.

This awesome combination of resolution, stabilization, 4K video and value for money has made the GFX 100S wildly popular, outstripping even Fujifilm's own expectations. Our advice? If you can find it in stock, buy it! And if you have to put it on order, do, because that may yet prove the quickest and most reliable way to get this extraordinary camera.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Before Fujifilm launched its medium format GFX range, medium format cameras were big, bulky, slow and priced far outside the budget of regular photographers. Thanks to the GFX 100S, though, it now doesn't cost a whole lot more to switch to medium format than investing in a high-end full frame camera system. We've been especially impressed by the Fujinon GF lenses that Fujifilm has made for this system. Not surprisingly, they are larger than full frame lenses and don't offer the same maximum apertures or zoom ranges, but the image quality and edge to edge sharpness are on a whole new level.

Read more:

• Best Fujifilm cameras

• Best medium format cameras

• Best Fujifilm GF lenses

• Fujifilm GF lens roadmap

• Best cameras for professionals

• 12 highest resolution cameras