The best iPhone 15 Plus cases in 2023

Looking for the best iPhone 15 Plus cases? We've got you covered (pun intended). Apple has announced its latest iPhone series and there's no better time to be prepared and start hunting for the best iPhone 15 Plus series cases to ensure that your shiny new smartphone is protected from day one.
Not to brag, but we're pretty much experts now when it comes to finding the best phone cases on the market to suit every budget and lifestyle. Having tested over 100 cases from respectable brands and manufacturers, we know exactly what you need to keep your phone safe, and what's best avoided.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in an iPhone 15 case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses. Also, consider investing in one of the best camera lens protectors for additional coverage and peace of mind.
Getting a different iPhone 15 model? Take a look at our roundup of the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases and [Link: best iPhone 15 Pro cases] for extreme protection.
The Best iPhone 15 Plus cases
Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.
Best for customization
Materials: EcoShock
The bounciest case on the market, this offering from Casetify will leave your iPhone 15 Plus intact from the harshest of heights, tested to withstand 21.3 ft drop protection, which is six times exceeding the military-grade standards, and it also has raised screen bezels, and some amazing designs to choose from with customization options too.
Best for protection
Color options: Walnut, Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Silver Pearl, Atlantic Blue, and Forest Green
The absolute best protection you can give your new iPhone 15 Pro Max is with a Mous case. The Limitless 5.0 series can withstand anything – and Mous is so confident in its cases that it threw a Google Pixel 7 off of a roof with a Mous case (and the phone remained in perfect condition!).
Best for the aesthetic
Materials: Silicone Interior + Hard Shell Exterior
This case from BURGA is exquisite, and stylish, offering great double layers of protection with raised bezels around the edges of the camera unit and screen with extra shock absorption bumpers. Did we mention you can match BURGA cases to your other devices too? With a complete design collection.
Best value
Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
These cases from AMAZINGthing are great for protecting your iPhone 15 Plus at a more reasonable price than the other case contenders above. The Titan Edge and Pro series offer 10ft of drop protection, shock absorption, lens protection, and anti-yellowing technology to keep your phone looking fresh. It also has an impressive 13N of magnetic force.
Best for outdoors
Materials: Graphene / antimicrobial agent / 92% post-consumer recycled content.
The Denali case from ZAGG includes a built-in kickstand and has a rugged, textured back for a strong grip. It has been drop tested from 16 feet (5 meters) and Strengthened with Graphene material which is harder than a diamond and 200x stronger than steel. It also boasts a dual-layer design, is MagSafe compatible and has antimicrobial properties.
Best for 360 protection
Materials: TPU
This iPhone 15 Plus case bundle from FNTCASE offers not only a rugged and durable phone case for your expensive new device, but also includes camera lens covers, and a screen protector all for an extremely affordable price. This case is shockproof, scratch-proof, impact-resistant, and meets the military-grade standards of drop protection. It has a kickstand too.
Best for commuting
Materials: Synthetic rubber slipcover / Polycarbonate shell.
The OtterBox commuter series is hugely popular for its dual-layer of 35% recycled plastic combined with a rigid outer shell for the perfect blend of design and defence, keeping things pocket-friendly. These cases also boast DROP+ technology with 3X the levels of military-grade standards, and include OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty.
Best for a bit of sparkle
Materials: 50% recycled plastics
This case from Speck is pretty unique, in that it comes equipped with the company's no-slip ClickLock bolt which is designed to lock accessories onto your iPhone 15 Plus. If you like your phone case to have a bit of flair, then look no further as the shimmering glitter will resist fading and scratching, with 13ft drop protection and antimicrobial coatings too.
Best for ergonomic and versatile protection
Materials: GRS Certified recycled plastic
This case is a collaboration between CLCKR and G-Form, offering exceptional 16ft drop protection, as well as shock-absorbing advanced impact protection, and offers seamless integration with CLCKR's popular Stand & Grip accessories. It's also supposedly the world's first plastic-neutral phone case, which means it supports the removal of nature-bound plastics.
How do I choose a case?
It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best iPhone 15 Plus case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
There are also plenty of magnetic smartphone accessories available to enhance your device, so be sure to grab a wallet or pop socket and personalise your new iPhone. Need a case with extra strong magnets? Check out our best magnetic phone cases guide instead.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.
• Take a look at our case guides for the latest flagship smartphones that boast the most powerful cameras: including the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, plus the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, and not forgetting the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases and best Google Pixel 7cases to protect your device from the get-go.