Ever wondered what the definition of a "real" camera was? Rumors say Apple has decided to tell you – with the iPhone 18 Pro...

Leaks have revealed that versions of the iPhone 18 Pro, currently undergoing testing and expected to be released in September, boast a variable aperture for the first time in the iPhone's nearly two-decade history.

A manually adjustable aperture is seen as a significant step toward making a camera more professional, allowing control of the amount of light that gets to the sensor and artistic changes through the manipulation of the depth of field (how much elements of the picture other than the main subject appear out of focus).

These are all things which photographers tend to consider the preserve of what they would describe as a 'real' camera, although in reality the tech has been shrunk to the size of phones and other compact devices – the DJI Osmo Action 6 and, further back, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 (from 2018 and 2019, since you ask).

Interestingly enough, MacRumors is now reporting that Samsung has seen the rumors about Apple and is intending to get back in on the variable aperture game for the first time in years, asking its manufacturers to deliver a camera unit that can compete.

The iPhone 14, 15, 16 and iPhone 17 Pro Max have all used a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78, with the lens open wide while shooting. The relative manufacturing advantage of fixed aperture cameras is simplicity (less to go wrong) and size – more parts tends to mean thicker devices, which is anathema to phone design.

Apple, however, has shown some interest in changing perspectives about the phone range. The iPhone Air, for example, encourages consumers to buy a much thinner phone – and some seem to like the style (and be prepared to pay top dollar for it) even though in terms of specifications the device is actually a bit behind alternatives.

I have speculated – and I'm not alone – that the iPhone Air is just a way to claw back some R&D money on what might eventually come in terms of a folding iPhone, which would need to be very thin.

But if Apple are prepared to convert a "test" product at this point in the range, why not go for something that is a hybrid of a serious camera and phone?

The "Pro" already makes that pitch with its name – so adding premium features like an adjustable aperture shouldn't even be a concern.

Because a "Real camera" is just the term people use for a professional one, and if Apple can occupy that space, that'll be great news for them in terms of premium pricing as well as owning an ever-larger market share.