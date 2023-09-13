The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases in 2023

It's here! Apple has announced its latest iPhone 15 series and there's no better time to be prepared and start hunting for the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases to ensure that your shiny new smartphone is protected from day one. Thankfully, we've got you covered (pun intended).
Not to brag, but we're pretty much experts now when it comes to finding the best phone cases on the market to suit every budget and lifestyle. Having tested over 100 cases from respectable phone case brands and manufacturers, we know exactly what you need to keep your phone safe, and what's best avoided.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in an iPhone 15 Pro Max case with raised edges to protect your advanced camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Also, consider investing in one of the best camera lens protectors for additional coverage and peace of mind.
The Best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases
Best for everyone
Materials: Walnut, Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Silver Pearl, Atlantic Blue, and Forest Green
The absolute best protection you can give your new iPhone 15 Pro Max is with a Mous case. The Limitless 5.0 series can withstand anything – and Mous is so confident in its cases that it threw a Google Pixel 7 off of a roof with a Mous case (and the phone remained in perfect condition!). It's not the cheapest, but this is definitely the case to beat.
Best for designers
Materials: Silicone Interior + Hard Shell Exterior
If you want the prettiest iPhone 15 Pro Max case on the market then look no further. These cases from Burga are extremely elegant, and stylish, and offer great double-layer protection too with raised bezels around the edges of the camera unit and shock absorption bumpers. Did we mention you can match it to your other devices too? With a full design collection.
Best for pop culture fans
Materials: Re/CASETiFY™ Pellets / EcoShock™
These cases aren't just a pretty cover. They offer 10x military-grade standard levels of defence and up to 32.8 ft. drop protection, plus the air-cushioned shock absorption features make it the strongest case the company has ever created. The designs to choose from are awesome too, with pop culture collabs, but prepare to pay a premium price.
Best for commuters
Materials: Silicone & recycled plastic
The OtterBox Symmetry series is a reliable case that will see you through the day and getting to and from the office. It's not heavy or bulky, but still comes equipped with DROP+ offering 3x the military grade standards, plus bumpers around the camera edge for added protection. It's MagSafe compatible and super soft to touch, with a silky silicone finish.
Best for photographers
Materials: Weatherproof Nylon Canvas
The Peak Design everyday case is a staple for smartphone shooters and essential for connecting to PD's own SlimLink locking technology. Now available in four new juicy colours: Midnight, Sun, Redwood, and Sage, with TPU shock-absorbing bumpers and raised camera bezel, plus 6ft drop protection, what more could you want?
Best for adventurers
Materials: Impact-resistant polycarbonate
This case from Rokform is the ultimate choice if you're an outdoorsy type who likes to take risks. It offers your military-grade levels of drop protection, is MagSafe and wireless charging compatible, and uses RokLockTwist Lock magnetic mounting for a 3x stronger hold onto magnetic surfaces.
Best for videographers
Materials: TPU blend
This case from Moment is essential if you plan on using the latest accessories and lenses from the company. Only Moment cases and mounts can be used to equip T-series lenses to your iPhone 15 for exceptional imagery. It offers a strong (M) Force magnet array to help you attach your phone to magnetic surfaces, and is MagSafe compatible too.
Best for outdoors
Materials: Shockproof built-in magnetic ring
This case from ESR is excellent value, as it includes a screen guard with a built-in tempered glass screen protector, plus Armorite lens protectors for all-around defence. It exceeds military-grade standards with shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners, and has a fully adjustable HaloLock Stash Stand for hands-free viewing from 15-85 degree angles.
Best for luxury
Materials: Real premium leather
This case from TORRO is not suitable for vegans. The company uses premium cowhide leather to make its cases, with a microfiber lining. It doubles as a wallet and kickstand for your iPhone 15, and has 3 card slots with a compartment for bank notes. This case is available in multiple colours, with hand-crafted stitching around the edges.
How do I choose a case?
It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
There are also plenty of magnetic smartphone accessories available to enhance your device, so be sure to grab a wallet or pop socket and personalise your new iPhone. Need a case with extra strong magnets? Check out our best magnetic phone cases guide instead.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.
