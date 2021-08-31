Best hidden camera detector in 2021: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams

Looking for the best hidden camera detector? This guide will help you find a device that you can use to locate bugs, trackers and covert cameras.

Whether you’re conducting high-level negotiations, being snooped on by the tabloids or worried about peeping toms, hidden spy cameras are a real possibility virtually everywhere these days. They’re small enough to be hidden in fixtures and fittings (like smoke detectors and even light bulbs) and very cheap. Thanks to wi-fi and phones, They’re also able to send sound and pictures far afield if you don’t catch them in the act.

There are two key methods to detect hidden cameras. The first is to look for the glint of the lens, something which might sound somewhat of a manual process, but it can be made easier by sweeping using a lens with directional lights (often marketed as “laser detection”).

The other core approach, especially relevant in the era of live-streaming of video signals, is to look for unexpected radio frequency (RF) signals. This is also useful in spotting GPS tracking devices.

A magnetometer (compass) such as that built into your phone could also play a part; interference from something near should throw it off and highlight a suspect area.

Finally the ability to look for Infra-Red (IR) lights can be handy given how many compact security cameras have night vision.

This is a list of devices which combine some or all of these features to help you sweep an unfamiliar space for unwanted devices.

(Image credit: Lonove)

1. Lonove K19 A complete bug-sweeping device in a single unit Specifications RF: Yes Magnetic: Yes Hidden Lens: Yes Infra Red: Yes Frequency Range: 1MHz - 8GHz (GSM, Wi-Fi, BT, UHF) Power: 20h working/7 day standby rechargeable Signal Strength Display: 10-bar LED Dimensions: 124 x 56 x 20mm Weight: 160g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 4-in-1 Device + Simple Mode Switches + Sound or Vibration option Reasons to avoid - Not available outside USA

The Lenove K19 is a combination of all the key functions you’ll need, including an infrared detector which wasn’t part of the previous Lonove K18 model (the later does have the advantage of being easier to get hold of though). It’s worth mentioning that, despite the manufacturer’s enthusiasm for this new feature, it will only find cameras which have infrared lights and have them turned on while you sweep, so it’s a good thing the “laser” is still an option. While you will need to spend a few moments familiarizing yourself with all these features, it’s nice to have a row of mode switches to use. Something very much appreciated by the hard of hearing – or of course anyone operating in an environment discretion is required – will be the vibrate option (instead of the piercing beep which, on this device, is only an option rather than something to tolerate).

(Image credit: Jepwco )

2. Jepwco G4 Pro Pen-sized bug-sweeper which is as easy to use as it is discrete Specifications RF: Yes Magnetic: No Hidden Lens: Yes Infra Red: No Frequency Range: 1MHz - 6.5GHz (GSM, Wi-Fi, BT, UHF) Power: 5h working (300mAh) rechargeable Signal Strength Display: 5-bar LED (6th light is on/off) Dimensions: 140 x 20 x 20mm Weight: 30g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $79.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Discrete and compact + Easy to select wi-fi only + Well presented Reasons to avoid - RF & Laser Only

The G4 makes a few good design decisions in comparison to its peers which are apparent the second you get it out of the box. The device is rechargeable, via a standard USB socket at the bottom (though Jepwco still supplied a charging cord) and a pinprick LED to indicate charging next to it. The detection is via a kind of ‘bar chart’ of six white LEDs which appear inspired by Apple MacBooks of the mid 2010s. Having only two buttons is very elegant, but in practice it does mean you need to remember to do a long-press for on/off – once on the lower button allows you to switch between wi-fi and full-band sensitivity, and the chosen mode is nicely displayed by the appropriate word glowing. Similarly the top button cycles sensitivity. The end also acts as a torch which may help spot hidden lenses. At 30g and in a nice box, this could make a good gift for someone who struggles to trust their environment.

(Image credit: Kaxyuya )

3. Kaxyuya magnetic field & electromagnetic wave detector Best detector for finding under-car GPS Devices Specifications RF: Yes Magnetic: Yes Hidden Lens: No Infra Red: No Frequency Range: 1.2GHz - 5.8GHz (GSM, Wi-Fi, BT, UHF) Power: 4-5h working USB cable supplied Signal Strength Display: 6-bar LED Dimensions: 127 x 75 x 25mm Weight: 397g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Simultaneous Magnetic & RF + Silent option + Built in sensors Reasons to avoid - More suited to cars than cameras

With a distinctly functional design you’re not going to feel silly sweeping surfaces (or under vehicles) with this tool, and the sensor end is a good size for hunting GPS sensors on cars. The rocker switch, which looks like it should be the power switch, is actually a combination of audio alarm on/off and magnetic field sensitivity reduction options, while the analog knob above is both on/off and sensitivity for the RF mode. The green lights provide RF read out, while the red show a magnetic field – the later will show a GPS sensor even when its powered off. To alleviate any concerns about the size of the sensor, the device is supplied with a separate flexible hose type magnetic device detector with while LED torch and battery charger. It’s not as technically elegant, but it gives you an extra option which will fit in smaller gaps, sports a fetching red handle, and provides a handy backup.

(Image credit: Biznlink)

4. JMDHKK M8000 A bug sweeping kit Specifications RF: Yes Magnetic: Yes Hidden Lens: Yes (separate, in pack) Infra Red: No Frequency Range: 1MHz - 6.5GHz (GSM, Wi-Fi, BT, UHF) Power: 8-10h working USB cable supplied Signal Strength Display: 10-bar LED Dimensions: 125 x 52 x 22mm Weight: 175g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $135.39 View at Amazon Prime $189 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + RF & Magnetic + LED Lens Detector + Sensor adjustment dial Reasons to avoid - Non-standard USB charger

With a magnetic and a radio frequency detector in the same device, and supplied with a lens highlighter tool in the package, this is a useful kit which will help you whether you’re checking out meeting rooms, looking for GPS devices under cars or sweeping a hotel room for a hidden camera. With a user-facing sensitivity dial it is easy to hone in on the source of a radio signal, starting to up the sensitivity as you get nearer. When you plug in the magnet sensor you need to remember to switch over to magnet mode then center the chart but the diagrammatic design (and relentless beeper) makes remembering this easy enough. On the up side, there is a light on the end of a flexible probe so looking under cars is easy and it's sensitive enough to spot a hard drive magnet. Some might have found having the hidden camera detector built in easier, but this way two people can work together for a quicker sweep.

(Image credit: SpyHawk)

5. SpyHawk Pro-10G Best bug detector for wire-taps and detection Specifications RF: Yes Magnetic: No Hidden Lens: No Infra Red: No Frequency Range (main antenna): 10MHz - 10GHz (Fixed-line, GSM, Wi-Fi, BT, UHF) Power: 9v battery (supplied) Signal Strength Display: 10-bar LED Dimensions: 127 x 75 x 25mm Weight: 397g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $295 View at Amazon Prime $348 View at Amazon Prime $348 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in white noise generator + Includes phone-line adapter + Headphone socket Reasons to avoid - Would benefit from an analog sensitivity dial

The Pro-10G has a broad detection range, able to pick up low and high frequencies which means tracking down any suspect devices, even modern ones designed to operate above the 6GHz where some detectors max out. When you think you’re getting near, the ‘Homing’ switch is used to lower sensitivity. The built-in white noise generation system can flood listening devices with a “ssssshhhhhhhh” sound, so as soon as you’ve identified a device you can disable it rather than have the eavesdropper record your removal and know for sure. The inclusion of a telephone line adaptor (and the necessary sockets on the side of the detector) gives this machine a flexibility not available with competitors. Similarly headphones give an option for operating without a screaming beeper which isn’t to be sniffed at. Perhaps the 9V battery seems a little old-fashioned when so many newer designs are rechargeable, but this machine takes a more active approach to protecting privacy than others.

(Image credit: DefCon)

6. DefCon DD1206 Best bug scanner for detecting industrial espionage Specifications RF: Yes Magnetic: No Hidden Lens: No Infra Red: No Frequency Range (main antenna): 50MHz - 12GHz (GSM, Wi-Fi, BT, UHF) Power: 2xAAA batteries Signal Strength Display: 16-bar LED Dimensions: 121 x 70 x 19mm Weight: 450g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $494 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dual antennas makes signal type clear + Correlation detection feature + Sound, vibration or mixed alert modes Reasons to avoid - Expensive

In a market dominated by low-cost products, a professional can struggle to get something with the full feature range they need. This device will detect all GSM, GSM(DCS), WCDMA or DECT 3G, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signals and the additional pointer antenna is up to 4 times as sensitive as competing products to these last two categories. That means you can scan for analog (traditional VHF/UHF bugs) and digital ones at the same time with no worries of missing anything. As user, you can also choose to push up the sensitivity for either or both of the detection bands depending on your assignment, and with 16-segments the readout is more detailed than most. There is also the chance of the correlation function producing feedback, where you’ve got an FM transmitter style bug. This device isn’t a cheap option, and may provide more than you need in the radio area while missing out magnetic fields, so you should decide whether it’ll make your operations faster.

(Image credit: Ehomful )

7. Ehomful Anti Spy Detector Best bug scanner for detecting industrial espionage Specifications RF: Yes Magnetic: No Hidden Lens: No Infra Red: No Frequency Range (main antenna): 50MHz - 12GHz (GSM, Wi-Fi, BT, UHF) Power: USB-C Rechargeable Signal Strength Display: 16-bar LED Dimensions: 90 x 34 x 29mm Weight: 144g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $59.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + More stylish design + Lens finder + Motion sensor alarm built-in Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Only available in North America

As travel ramps up and we find ourselves staying in hotels and AirBnBs – all unfamiliar rooms – most just want to feel that sense of comfort which comes from knowing you’re safe. The Ehomful uses similar tech to other detectors, with flashing red LEDs and a detection range of a few meters, but the device has a bit more chic, with no Inspector Gadget antennas, and a modern USB-C charging socket, so it feels more modern.

Not strictly a camera-finding feature, but attached to the wider sense of safety, Ehomful have also added a diffused nightlight function.

Finally it boasts a motion sensor. The idea is that the device can be rested atop belongings, or even hung by its wrist strap from a door handle, and motion will trigger its buzzer. For those inclined to nap on airport benches there is a value to this but it’s fair to say that there will be a good number of false-positives since there is no way to remotely disable this feature.

