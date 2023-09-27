The best iPhone 15 Pro cases in 2023

Looking for the best iPhone 15 Pro cases? We've got you covered (pun intended). If you have ordered the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro there's no better time to be prepared and start hunting for the best iPhone 15 Pro series cases to ensure that your shiny new smartphone is protected from day one.
Not to brag, but we're pretty much experts now when it comes to finding the best phone cases on the market to suit every budget and lifestyle. Having tested over 100 cases from respectable brands and manufacturers, we know exactly what you need to keep your phone safe, and what's best avoided.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in an iPhone 15 case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses. Also, consider investing in one of the best camera lens protectors for additional coverage and peace of mind.
Maybe you'd be better off with one of the best magnetic phone cases to use with your magnetic smartphone accessories? Whatver case you need to suit your lifestyle, we're sure you'll find it on this guide. Getting the Pro Max edition instead? See the best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases.
The Best iPhone 15 Pro cases
Best for The Aesthetic
Materials: Silicone Interior + Hard Shell Exterior
If you want the prettiest iPhone 15 Pro case on the market, look no further than BURGA. These cases are exquisite, and stylish, offering great double layers of protection with raised bezels around the edges of the camera unit and shock absorption bumpers. Did we mention you can match it to your other devices too? With a complete design collection.
Best for Extreme Protection
Materials: Polycarbonate / Black TPU frame / AiroShock drop protection
The best protection you can give your shiny new phone is with a Mous case. The Clarity 2.0 series can withstand anything – and Mous is so confident in its cases that it even threw an iPhone 15 Pro out of the window of a speeding F1 car with a Mous case (and it was fine!). These cases are pretty premium, but worth every penny if you ask us.
Best for Designers
Materials: Re/CASETiFY Pellets / EcoShock
Casetify has a reputation for thinking outside of the box with its cases, and these Ultra Bounce cases are designed to keep your iPhone 15 Plus protected to the extreme. 10x military-standard defence levels and 32.8 ft. drop protection with air-cushioned shock absorption features make these the strongest cases the company has ever made – and the designs are awesome too.
Best for Adventurers
Materials: Impact-resistant polycarbonate
This case from Rokform is the ultimate choice if you're an outdoorsy type who likes to take risks. It exceeds the military-grade standards of drop protection, is MagSafe and wireless charging compatible, and these cases are fitted with a unique RokLockTwist Lock magnetic mounting technology for a 3x stronger hold on magnetic surfaces, a
Best for Comfort
Materials: Polycarbonate / Synthetic rubber / 50% recycled plastic
OtterBox is one of the best phone case manufacturers on the market, and this OtterGrip case comes equipped with a pop socket for improved comfort when scrolling on your iPhone 15 Pro. It also has shock-absorbing sides, and bumpers around the camera unit, and meets military-grade standards.
Best for value
Materials: X-cushion Pro IV tech / DualComfort II Air Cushion
These cases from AMAZINGthing offer much more for an excellent price. You can pick between cases with MagSafe Grip Rings, Wallets, Grip Straps, or just your standard magnetic case. Each offers 10ft drop protection and shock absorption, 13N magnetic force, and Defendedge III lens protection.
Best for videographers
Materials: TPU blend
This case from Moment is essential if you plan on using the latest accessories and lenses from the company. Only Moment cases and mounts can be used to equip T-series smartphone lenses to your iPhone 15 Pro for exceptional imagery. It offers a strong (M) Force magnet array to help you attach your phone to magnetic surfaces, and is MagSafe compatible too.
Best for Photographers
Materials: Weatherproof Nylon Canvas
The Peak Design everyday case is a staple for smartphone shooters and essential for connecting to PD's own SlimLink locking technology. Now available in four new juicy colors: Midnight, Sun, Redwood, and Sage, with TPU shock-absorbing bumpers and raised camera bezel, plus 6ft drop protection, what more could you want?
Best for creatives
Materials: Vegan leather
The Snap case from MOFT has been crafted with MOVAS-D vegan leather and boasts a sleek protective design complete with a 1mm raised camera protection bezel. It also works to repel dirt, is highly resilient to stains and colour fading, and can withstand scratches from everyday items. MOFT magnets are super strong and this case is ideal for snap on accessories.
How do I choose a case?
It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best iPhone 15 Pro case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, if it enables Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.
