The best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector in 2023

The best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are designed to not only prevent any excess damage to your device upon impacts, but can also protect your expensive smartphone from unwanted fingerprints, bacteria, oils, sweat, plus daily scratches from keeping your phone in a bag or even your pocket.

A lot of folks think that screen protectors aren't needed anymore as flagship phones are built from tougher materials, but this couldn't be further from the truth. No smartphone is indestructible, and even the best rugged phones have their limitations when dropped from hefty heights or given to a toddler.

You'll want to keep your phone screen as new and gleaming as possible, not only for the purpose of reselling it when the time comes, but screen protectors offer peace of mind that if you ever drop your phone, there's an extra layer of safety between your device and an expensive screen repair.

Already purchased a screen protector? The next step is securing a reliable and sturdy phone case. Take a look at our guides to the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases, as well as the best iPhone 14 Pro cases, not forgetting the best iPhone 14 Plus cases, and if you have the standard model - the best iPhone 14 cases.

How do I choose a screen protector?

We understand that the hunt for a durable yet reasonably priced screen protector can be daunting and time-consuming, but fear not. We're pretty much experts now when it comes to finding the best smartphone accessories available for the best camera phones, with options to suit all budgets from brands that you can trust.

Are you a bit of a germaphobe? A screen protector with antimicrobial coatings will help to prevent and eliminate surface bacteria from lurking on your phone screen. Whether you need a strong Tempered Glass screen protector to withstand hefty drops, or a blue-light-blocking cover to prevent eye strain, then this guide can help you find the perfect screen protector for a fair price.

If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to pair your screen protector with a strong phone case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max too.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

01. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon View at Amazon Quantity: 2-pack Material: 9H Tempered Glass This screen protector from Spigen is the best all-around screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, designed to protect the Dynamic Island and crafted for seamless protection. It also offers water-resistance, scratch-resistance, and includes an innovative, auto-alignment installation kit for effortless application with superb screen clarity.

02. ESR Armorite screen protector Check Amazon Visit Site Quantity: 2-pack Material: Tempered Glass The ESR Armorite Screen Protector is ultra-tough with 9H hardness and boasts a 110-lb impact resistance which can protect your iPhone against anything that life might throw at it. There's a fingerprint-resistant coating and powerful scratch defense to keep your screen crystal clear with HD clarity. It includes an alignment frame and cleaning kit to apply.

03. Zagg Invisible Shield Glass Elite VisionGuard View at Amazon Quantity: 1 Material: Tempered Glass 9H / aluminosilicate glass Said to be 5x stronger than the average screen protector, this product from ZAGG is a must-have for those concerned about Blue Light. This product is not only shockproof and scratch-resistant but filters out 40% of the peak harmful eye-straining light from your device while the antimicrobial layer fights off unwanted bacteria from your smartphone surface.

04. JETech Full Coverage Screen Protector View at Amazon View at Amazon Quantity: 2-pack Material: Tempered Glass Bargain hunters, this one is for you. This bundle from JEtech offers not one, but two screen protectors plus two additional camera lens protectors for your iPhone 14 Pro Max. The protector is sharper than a knife and will keep your phone scratch-free, while the lens protector has a built-in night circle to ensure high transmittance and won't affect flash.

05. TORRAS Military Protector Glass View at Amazon Quantity: 1 Material: 9H Tempered Glass + Nano Glass This screen protector from TORRAS is essentially a second screen for your iPhone 14 Pro Max, having been drop tested to withstand 2-meter heights and 360-degree impacts. It uses a strong 0.18mm white edge pressure-sensitive adhesive, and is equipped with a 3D Curved Tech invisible airbag to soften any impacts. It also has an AF Molecular Anti-Fingerprint coating.

06. UnbreakCable Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon Quantity: 2-pack Material: Tempered Glass This anti-spy screen protector from UNBREAKcable is designed to stop prying eyes from seeing what's on your phone screen from over your shoulder. Its design is 28° partial peep-proof, and 45°entire peep-proof, and despite the darker appearance, the clarity of your screen is unaffected to you. It boasts six layers of shockproof structure and scratch resistance.



How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a screen protector thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like quality and materials used, ease of application, and most importantly the price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of screen protectors knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some products might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing screen protectors, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that we're familiar with from having tested other products from their catalog and know are reliable and high quality.

• Take a look at our case guides for the latest flagship smartphones that boast the most powerful cameras: including the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases, as well as the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases, to protect your phone from daily damage.

• There's also the best magnetic phone cases for those who use mounting systems, and the best lenses for iPhone and Android camera phones for mobile shooters.