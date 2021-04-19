The best protection filters for lenses: UV, skylight and protective filters for cameras

The best protection filters for lenses are simple and inexpensive filters that sit in front of your lens to help protect the glass from knocks or scrapes. After all, if you've invested thousands (or even tens of thousands) of dollars or pounds of your hard-earned cash on a lens, you want to make sure that it remains protected. Investing in one of the best protection filters is a super affordable way to give you some peace of mind.

One of the best protection filters is far better than shoving on a lens hood and hoping for the best – or leaving your glass naked. While lens hoods do provide a level of protection, it's still easy for sand or grit to scratch the front element. However, the best protection filters will prevent small, troublesome particles from reaching the glass.

There are different types of protection filters – you can get clear pieces of glass with no other function, or you can invest in one of the best polarizing filters or a UV filter, which is designed to block out ultraviolet light to prevent haze. Hailing from the days of film, UV filters aren't usually used for their originally intended purpose anymore. This is because digital sensors don't have the same level of sensitivity to UV as film. This means that UV filters can simply be used as one of the best protection filters instead.

Skylight filters are another alternative that come from the film camera era. Skylight filters were originally used to warm up images with a pink, orange or magenta hue, prevent images from having a blue tint and deliver natural colors. Again, these filters aren't quite as necessary as they used to be, so they make some of the best protection filters now.

No matter what variety you'd like to invest in, you can discover the best protection filters, UV filters and skylight filters below…

(Image credit: K&F)

1. K&F Concept UV Filter Ultra Slim A slim, inexpensive and durably made filter, this is a winner Specifications Thread diameter range: From 37mm to 82mm Thickness: 3mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $10.99 View at Walmart $11.99 View at Walmart Prime $29.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ultra slim and inexpensive + Made from aluminum Reasons to avoid - Not much wrong here!

Japanese optical excellence yet affordability is one of the core pitches for this slimline protective UV filter.

Another claim is that the multi-coated filter allows for 99% transmittance compared with circa 90% transmittance of most UV filters on the market. Given the price of this one we’re not going to quibble, especially when the threaded front element of its aluminum frame conveniently allows for a lens cap to be fixed for another layer of protection still.

Naturally the multi-coated glass here prevents the harmful effect of UV rays and eliminates haze that can result in a blu-ish cast. Promising top-level light transmittance, optimum clarity and color fidelity with it, it does feel like you can’t go wrong with this one.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. AmazonBasics UV Protection Filter One of the cheapest around, this filter is a solid bargain Specifications Thread diameter range: From 52mm to 82mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $7.49 View at Amazon Prime $7.99 View at Amazon Prime $8.49 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely cheap + Perfectly functional Reasons to avoid - Says "Basic" on the side - Limited thread range

Part of Amazon's "AmazonBasics" range, this UV protective filter will suit everyone who doesn't mind using a bit of kit with "Basics" written on it in bright white letters. It's no frills and nothing special, lacking the aluminium frame of the K&F Concept filter, or the sophisticated coatings of the Hoya UV HD3 filter further down this list, but it's cheap and it works.

The thread range only goes down to 52mm, while others on this list go down to 37mm, so make sure to double-check your lens before hitting the "Buy" button, but otherwise, you're good to go here.

(Image credit: Hoya)

We’ve picked this slim profile example because Hoya claims its Digital HMC filter range is optimized for use with digital SLRs, while also being suitable for use with 35mm SLRs, and perfect also for black and white photography.

Covering all bases then, this is a multi-purpose fine-weather filter available in a broad range of sizes from 37mm up to 95mm (incrementally increasing in price).

Although it is designed to block UV light, the manufacturer also advises that it’s safe to keep this filter on your lens at all times for added protection. Manufactured using heat-resistant tempered glass, the multi-coated surface is said to suppress ghosting, flare and reflections whilst increasing light transmission.

(Image credit: Hoya)

4. Hoya UV HD3 filter The filter with most sophisticated coatings, but it comes at a price Specifications Thread diameter range: From 49mm to 82mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $64.90 View at Walmart Prime $68.90 View at Amazon $68.90 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Anti-smudge coating + Nano coating 800x stronger Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Possibly overkill

This top-of-range protective UV filter is aimed at users of the latest-generation digital cameras boasting high megapixel counts – and with a bigger price tag to match.

More positively, as well as being one of the more recently released examples available, the ‘HD3’ has had a whopping 32 layers of anti reflective coating applied to its optical UV glass.

Hoya also says its ultra smooth nano coating is 800% harder than the previous generation HD2 series, thereby delivering a high level of lens protection and cleanliness. It has an anti-static top layer that is water repellent, stain and scratch resistant, while any smudges or fingerprints are easily wiped clean.

Yielding a 99.7% light transmission rate, the filter is said to have no adverse effect on colour balance, contrast or clarity, while a lifetime limited warranty introduces extra peace of mind.

(Image credit: Gobe)

5. Gobe UV Lens Filter A great mid-price filter, and the makers plant trees when you buy them! Specifications Thread diameter range: From 37mm to 95mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $16 View at Amazon Prime $17.50 View at Amazon $32.96 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + 16-layer nano coating + Blocks 99.8% of UV light + Eco-conscious makers Reasons to avoid - Lesser-known brand

Available on both sides of the Atlantic and claimed to be ideal for telephoto and professional lenses, Gobe may be a less familiar name to some. But this mid-priced UV filter which claims to cut out 99.8% of ultraviolet light, features premium German Schott B270 optical glass that purports to be able to achieve the sharpest images, while also reducing haze.

Naturally, its other key property is protecting the lens from water, dirt and scratches. Gobe claims its filters will have no effect on digital cameras’ exposure settings, so users can happily keep the filter on their lenses at all times.

As an added extra for the climate conscious among us, Gobe is promising to plant five trees for each of its products sold.

(Image credit: Hoya)

6. Hoya HMC Skylight 1B A good way to make skies look a little more natural, especially for film Specifications Thread diameter range: From 46mm to 82mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.90 View at Amazon $19.90 View at Walmart $19.90 View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Lots of thread sizes + Protects against lens flare Reasons to avoid - Less necessary for digital

Another filter option available in a broad range of thread sizes, enabling photographers to increase light transmission and suppress reflections, while protecting precious and expensive lenses from dust, moisture and scratches.

Here we also get multi coating to help protect against lens flare and ghosting, whilst Hoya claims it can reduce the excessive bluish-ness that can occur in outdoor color photography – especially with a clear blue sky.

Whether or not this warrants consideration if you’re shooting with a digital camera – as opposed to film – is up for debate as we noted in our introduction, but at least here we have a ready-made and inexpensive disc with which to protect our expensive lenses with into the bargain.

(Image credit: Tiffen)

7. Tiffen UV Protector filter Good for incorporating into a filter setup, this Tiffen UV slots right in Specifications Thread diameter range: From 25mm to 86mm Thickness: 2.5cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $7.99 View at Amazon $9.99 View at Focus Camera $14.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Pairs with other filters Reasons to avoid - Thicker than others

An inexpensive general means of protecting your lens from filter stalwart Tiffen, this one comes with a ten-year warranty and once again is designed to reduce the blue-ish cast of daylight, while helping to absorb ultraviolet light.

Tiffen adds that this filter, in particular, is useful if taking photographs at high altitude or around bodies of water. Another bonus is that since the filter features no additional colouration or contrast, this Tiffen option can be paired with other filters, if so desired.

An inexpensive option that many may consider good value because of it.

