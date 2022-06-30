New Olympus and Panasonic cameras in September… including OM System OM-5?

The OM System OM-5 is one of two new cameras coming from Olympus and Panasonic in September, according to new reports, as the giants of Micro Four Thirds prepare their latest launches.

As you might imagine, the OM System OM-5 will likely be the successor to the brilliant Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (opens in new tab) (which is so good that both I and my fellow DCW staffer Rod both bought one), in the same way that the recent OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab) succeeded the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (opens in new tab).

This would be the next stage in the change of nomenclature, following the rebranding from Olympus to the new OM System moniker. So, just as the OM-D E-M1 series became the OM-1, and the E-M5 looks set to become the OM-5, we can predict that the follow-up to the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (opens in new tab) will be called the OM-10 – which, like the OM-1, would pay homage to one of the best film cameras (opens in new tab).

"I am now 99.9% sure OM Digital will announce the new OM-5 in late September," reported (opens in new tab) the ever-reliable 43 Rumors. "I have been told the camera shipment will start in October already!"

While specs have yet to be teased, the manufacturer finds itself in an interesting position. Will the OM-1, with its 20.4MP / 120fps stacked sensor, remain a speed-focused professional flagship, with the OM-5 opting for less speed but more resolution – perhaps like the 25.2MP pixel count in the Panasonic GH6 (opens in new tab)?

Speaking of the traditional Olympus partner-come-rival, 43 Rumors also reports that Panasonic will have an announcement of its own in the same September-October period – though whether it will be for a Micro Four Thirds or full-frame camera isn't yet clear.

"I have been told there will be a new 'Lumix' camera announcement in September/October," says the report (opens in new tab). "But I am not sure if this will be an announcement for a new MFT camera or L-mount camera or both."

Either way, it looks like September is shaping up to be an exciting month!

