Adobe student discount: save a HUGE 60%+ on an annual all apps subscription

If you're gearing up for your next academic year, now's the time to start checking out the best student discounts – and the Adobe student discount is one of the biggest. It's for Adobe's all apps plan, which includes all of Adobe's professional/creative applications and is normally prohibitively expensive for all but professional users.

With the Adobe student discount, however, the price comes down massively, and it's an exceptional deal for students of photography, filmmaking, design, illustration, publishing and more. The desktop apps alone include:

For photography

• Photoshop, inc. Photoshop on the iPad

• Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic

• Adobe Bridge

For video

• Adobe Premiere Pro

• Adobe Premiere Rush

• Adobe After Effects

• Adobe Media Encoder

• Audition

And more...

• Dreamweaver

• Adobe Illustrator

• Adobe Dimension

• Adobe InDesign

• Adobe InCopy

• Adobe Prelude

• Adobe Animate

• Adobe Character Animator

• Acrobat DC Standard, Acrobat Pro and Acrobat Reader

• Adobe Scan

• Adobe XD

Important: how Adobe subscriptions work

• Adobe will quote both a monthly price and an annual pre-paid subscription, but they both work the same way in that you are committing to a 1-year contract. A cancellation fee with be charged if you want to end your subscription early. The same applies to the monthly payments – the monthly fee is simply a way of paying by instalments.

• Also note that the Adobe Student discount applies to the Creative Cloud All-Apps subscription only. It does NOT apply to single-app subscriptions, or other bundles such as a Photography Plan.

• Finally, note that the Adobe Student discount applies for the first year only. You may still qualify for a discount in your second year, but the current default is that your subscription will automatically renew at the full price. If you don't want that to happen, you'll need to cancel your subscription before the end of the year.

Who can get an Adobe Student discount?

To qualify for the student discount on Creative Cloud, you must be at least 13 years old and enrolled in one of the following institutions:

Any accredited public or private university or college, as long as your degree requires the equivalent of at least two years of full-time study. Full-time and part-time students are both eligible.

Any accredited public or private primary or secondary school providing full-time instruction.

Home-schooling

The Adobe student discount is also available to teachers, faculty, and staff at the above institutions, and to home school teachers.

How do you get the Adobe student discount?

To get the Adobe student discount on the Creative Cloud, you need to visit adobe.com/creativecloud/plans.html (opens in new tab) and log in with your Adobe ID. If you don't have an Adobe ID, don't worry: you can create one at account.adobe.com (opens in new tab) for free.

Near the top of the page (shown below) are four tabbed options: Individuals, Business, Students & Teachers, Schools & Universities. Choose the third option, 'Students & Teachers'.

On the next page, scroll down to the box titled 'Creative Cloud All Apps' and click the blue 'Buy now' button.

Follow the steps and enter your details until you reach the payment screen. There you'll be asked for your credit card details to pay for a Creative Cloud subscription at the student discount rate.

Now scroll down and double-check the summary, just so you're absolutely sure of the monthly amount you're agreeing to be taken from your card. Then click the blue button below it marked 'Continue to Verification'.

At the checkout, you’ll need to provide the name of your school and confirm whether you’re a student, teacher, or administrator. Proof of eligibility may be required after purchase. However, if you're in the US and use a school-issued email address during purchase, that won't be necessary.

Adobe Student Discount: how to prove your eligibility

To prove your eligibility, Adobe will request a document issued by the institution within the last six months, with your name, institution name, and current date.

Examples of acceptable documents include a school ID card, report card, transcript, tuition bill or statement. Home-schooled students may supply a dated copy of a letter of intent to home school; current membership ID to a homeschool association, or dated proof of purchase of curriculum for the current school year.

If you're a teacher or education worker, you'll be asked to present ID that includes your name, the date, and the name of your employer, or an official document. The latter may include, for example, an institutional paycheck stub, or a letter on official letterhead from the registrar.

If necessary, Adobe are happy for you to cross out any sensitive information such as pay amounts, grades, or social security numbers.

Here's a quick reminder of what you get

The Adobe student discount gets you more than 60% off a Creative Cloud All-Apps subscription. This is a suite of 20+ industry leading apps for a range of creative disciplines including photography, video, design, web, UX and social media. You also get access to services that help these apps work together efficiently and smoothly, including Adobe Apps, Adobe Fonts and cloud storage for your projects.

The best known apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud include:



If you're unsure whether you want Creative Cloud, even with the huge student discount, then you can always take out a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab) to take it for a spin first.

