The best budget printer in 2022

The best budget printers allow you to print photos, documents and more, without sending you into debt. But when you're looking to spend less than $100, it's tricky to find quality printers that will work reliably, deliver good results and won't cost an absolute fortune in ink.

To help you out, we've gathered together the best cheap printers available in the USA today. At time of writing, these devices were all available for less than $100, and the shopping widgets on this page update in real-time, to bring you the best prices available online, from a variety of sources.

We've included a variety of printer types on our list. So whether you're looking for a straightforward printer for photos and documents, a 3-in-1 device that prints, scans and copies, or a portable printer you can use to print out your smartphone shots on the go, we've got you covered.

Best budget printers under $100

1. Canon Pixma TS6420 The best budget printer overall Specifications Type: 3-in-1 inkjet printer Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi Print speed: 13ppm Paper sizes: Custom sizes, 3.5” x 3.5” (Square), 4” x 6”, 5” x 5” (Square), 5” x 7”, 7” x 10”, 8” x 10”, Letter (8.5” x 11”), Legal (8.5” x 14”), U.S. #10 Envelopes, Card Size (91 mm x 55 mm) Paper capacity: 100 sheets Dimensions: 5.9 x 15.9 x 14.2 inches Weight: 13.8lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quality photo prints + Range of connectivity options + Duplex printing Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest

Want a decent printer, that also lets you copy and scan, but don't want to spend a lot of money? Then our top recommendation is the Canon Pixma TS6420, which at time of writing is available at Walmart for just under $100.

For the price, it provides very good quality prints, especially when it comes to colour photos, at a resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi. Print speeds of 13 pages per minute aren't bad either, at this price.

On the downside, as with all cheap printers, the cost-per-print is relatively high. That said, the TS6420 does offer the best value among the inkjet printers on our list when it comes to running costs.

The device gives you the choice of printing from your computer via USB or Wi-Fi, or from your phone or tablet using the free app. Automatic two-sided printing (aka duplex printing) is supported, and you can load up to 100 sheets at a time. You also get a 1.44-inch OLED screen and an LED status indicator.

If you only want a printer for occasional use, the Epson Expression Home XP-4100 is well worth considering. One of the best Epsom printers around, it delivers decent quality prints, at a higher resolution (5760 x 1440 dpi) than the Canon Pixma TS6420, above. Plus it's nicely compact and weighs less than 10lbs, so it's easy to move from place to place.

You can connect to this printer wirelessly, or via USB. It has a nice 2.4in colour screen, a 100-page input tray, and offers duplex printing. And while it's slightly slower than the TS6420, its speeds of 10 pages per minute in black and white, and five pages per minute in color, are still decent.

Be warned though, the cost per print is higher than that of the Canon Pixma TS6420. So if you're printing at high volumes, this isn't the best choice for your bank balance. If you're just an occasional user, though, there's a lot here to like.

If you're mainly interested in printing photos, then Canon Pixma MG3650S offers the best image quality on our list of budget printers, with sharp detail and vibrant colors.

Print speeds of 9.9 images per minute (ipm) for mono and 5.7 ipm for color mean that a 10 x15 cm borderless photo takes around 44 seconds. Other features include double-sided printing, optional high-capacity XL ink cartridges, and wireless connectivity. And as this is a multifunctional printer, you also get scanning and copying too.

Note, though, that there's no wired connection, and no memory card slot or LCD screen to print photos from either. So if you're not a fan of wireless printing, that's probably a good reason to avoid this model.

4. Pantum P2200W The best budget laser printer Specifications Type: Mono laser printer Print speed: 22ppm Resolution: 1200 x 1200 Paper sizes: Up to A4/Letter Paper capacity: 250 sheets Dimensions: 13.27 x 8.66 x 7.01 inches Weight: 10.47lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) VIEW AT AMAZON (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast print speed + Low running costs Reasons to avoid - No auto duplex - No display

So far, we've only looked at inkjet printers, but you can get a laser printer for under $100 too. And our favorite right now has to be the Pantum P2200W.

Laser printers are generally cheaper to run than inkjet printers, so they're a great choice if you expect to print a lot. Or even if you don't, because the supplied cartridge you get with the printer is good for an impressive 700 pages.

This device is also the fastest on our list, offering speeds of up to 22 pages per minute, and offers a generous 250-sheet capacity (150 in its input tray and 100 in its output tray). Plus you can choose from either USB or wireless printing, and it's nice and light at just over 10lbs. On the downside, there's no duplex printing, no display, and the print resolution is not the highest, at 1200 x 1200 dpi.

5. Canon Pixma TS202 The cheapest printer we can recommend Specifications Type: Inkjet printer Print speed: 7.7ppm Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi Paper sizes: 4 x 6", 5 x 7", 8 x 10", Letter, A4 Paper capacity: 60 sheets Dimensions: 16.8 x 4.9 x 8.5 inches Weight: 5.51lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-cheap + Light + Compact Reasons to avoid - No wireless printing - Cable not included - Not multifunctional

At time of writing, all the printers on this list so far were just hovering under the $100 mark. But if you're looking for something even more affordable, here's the cheapest printer we can recommend today.

At time of writing, the Canon Pixma TS202 costs just over $50, but it does make some compromises to achieve this. First of all, it's just a printer, and doesn't offer scanning or copying. Secondly, there's no wireless printing, so you can only connect via USB. And thirdly, no cable is included, so you have to supply that yourself. You can only load 60 sheets of paper at a time, and the print speed of 7.7 pages per minute is on the slow side.

On the plus side, this printer is nice and compact, and weighs just 5.5lbs, making it lovely and portable. It offers a decent print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi. And in use, it's solid, reliable and does a good job of the basics. All that, at such a low price, means you can't really complain about its limitations.

6. Canon Pixma TS3520 Worth it if the price is right Specifications Type: 3-in-1 inkjet printer Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi Print speed: 7.7ppm Paper sizes: A4, A5, 4" x 6", 5" x 5" (Square), 5" x 7", Letter (8.5" x 11"), Legal (8.5" x 14") Paper capacity: 60 sheets Dimensions: 17.2 x 12.9 x 5.8 inches Weight: 8.7lbs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multifunctional + Easy to set up + A little cheaper than others Reasons to avoid - Generally average

The Canon Pixma TS3520 is another good budget printer for under $100, albeit one that doesn't excel at any one thing.

The print quality is good, the device is quick and easy to set up, and you get scanning and copying as well as printing. It includes a nice 1.5-inch LCD screen, and offers the choice of connecting via USB or wirelessly.

Mostly, though, it's quite average, with low print speeds (maxing out 7.7 pages per minute), a limited capacity of 60 sheets, and an absence of duplex printing. And at $89.99 at time of writing, it's not a heck of a lot cheaper than the first four devices on our list, which are better overall.

That said, the pricing widgets on this page are updated in real-time... so if it starts to drop significantly below that, it's well worth considering.

The best portable printers offer an easy way to turn your smartphone shots into physical prints, and are light and small enough to carry. If you want one for under $100, check out the Kodak Step Instant Printer.

You connect it to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth using the supplied app for iOS or Android. And if you want to tweak your shot before printing, the app provides crop and rotate tools, lets you make tweaks to things like brightness, color temperature, and blur, and gives you the option of adding borders and stickers.

Some consumer reviews online complain about the yellow tone of prints, but we've found you can avoid this by editing your shots towards the blue end of the color temperature spectrum. Alternatively, some people actually like the yellowing effect, as it reminds them of the original Polaroids of the 70s and 80s!

Also note that printing with this device is ink-free: you just have to use the special Zink (as in zero-ink) paper, which is treated with a protective layer that shields it from tears, water damage and smudges. The printer runs off a rechargeable battery.

Kiipix Portable printer

Want a portable printer for as little as possible? Then check out the Kiipix Portable Mini Printer, which costs just over $30 at time of writing. This mini printer is not just ink-free, but electricity-free too. You just have to add Instax min film, place your phone face-down on the scanner, and then you hand-crank out the prints. Easy!

As well as being super-cheap, this printer folds up neatly, making it super-portable. That said, the Instax film is a bit on the pricey side, so if you plan to make a lot of prints then you might be financially better off with the previous model on our list.

See Cheap instax film deals

