The best iPhone printer in 2022

The best iPhone printer means you can pretty much print wherever you are, at any time. The printers we list below are all small, light and portable, so as long as you've got your iPhone with you, you'll be able to print out high quality photos quickly and easily. You don't even have to worry about wires, as all the printers on the list allow you to connect your wirelessly. And of course, they're all compatible with modern iPhones, as well as some older models.
To help you find the right device for your specific needs, we've gathered together the best iPhone printers below, at a range of prices. And we've given you the information you need to choose between them, including how they connect to your iPhone, how much they cost to run, and the exact version of iOS each printer is compatible with.
Want the absolute best iPhone printer available today, and happy to spend a little more to get it? Then our top recommendation is the Selphy Square QX10.
You can connect your iPhone to this printer via a free app using your Wi-Fi. And its use of dye-sub technology means your images will look absolutely fantastic, despite only taking 43 seconds to print out.
They'll also last a very, very long time. The 6.8cm x 6.8cm square format prints come with a smudge-proof, water-protected coating, and the manufacturers promise they will last more than 100 years if stored correctly. Yet despite being so sophisticated, this printer is lovely and portable, making it a great choice for days out, holidays, parties and conferences.
Want a decent iPhone printer, but don't want to pay quite as much as the number one device on our list? Then the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer offers an excellent balance between quality and price.
It's a cinch to connect your iPhone to this printer via Bluetooth, and the Polaroid Mint app does a good job of letting you tweak and edit your photos. You can print out any photos you have stored on your iPhone, or just take them there and then, within the app.
The cartridges combine paper and ink, which makes it easy and mess-free to keep the printer topped up. And this printer is the lightest on our list, at just 162g, making it very travel-friendly. Just be warned that the rechargeable battery runs down within a couple of weeks if left on standby.
Tech-challenged, and want an iPhone printer that's easy to use? Then let us point you to the Kodak Mini 2. Its accompanying iOS app makes it super-simple to print out pictures from your iPhone, plus it's compatible with all iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above.
The simplest way of connecting your iPhone to this printer is via NFC (near field communication). That might sound technical, but in practice it means you just have to lie your iPhone on top of the printer and the free iOS app will launch automatically.
Of course, in practice we all know that these things don't always work perfectly, for all manner of reasons. So it's great that this printer also has three other ways to connect to your iPhone, via Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct or Bluetooth. With this range of options, you're sure to get it working with the minimum of fuss.
Produced through a dye sublimation process, prints are vibrant, bright and detailed, with strong colours, and you can even print straight from your social media accounts. Plus the printer uses all-in-one ink-and-paper cartridges, which makes it easier to operate than devices that require separately paper and ink.
The Kodak Step printer is the cheapest conventional iPhone printer on our list, but it still does a great job. So if you're looking to print images from your iPhone but are watching the pennies carefully, it's an excellent choice.
You can connect it to your iPhone via NFC or Bluetooth, and use the Kodak Step Prints app to edit your image if you choose. The Zink paper contains its own ink, and the overall running costs are pretty low.
The prints aren't the highest quality of the printers on this list. But they're still pretty decent, and for the money you're spending, this represents excellent value overall.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link produces prints with tiny image sizes: just 1.8 in × 2.4 in (62 x 46mm). That'll be a benefit for some, a drawback for others, but if the idea of small but perfectly formed prints excites you, then this stylish and portable printer has a lot to offer.
It connects to your iPhone wirelessly via Bluetooth, and you can print photos stored on your device, taken within your app, or directly from your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can also print from compatible Fujifilm cameras and from your Nintendo Switch.
The Instax Mini Link prints high-res 320dpi pictures in just 12 seconds flat. The app lets you add borders, overlays, text and other elements to your shots. And you can even combine multiple images to make cool collages. In short, the emphasis here is on fun, and this would be a great choice for tweens and teens, or indeed anyone who's young at heart. For more details, read our Fujifilm Instax Mini Link review.
The HP Sprocket Plus is another impressive iPhone printer that offers a good balance of price, quality and portability. It supports a huge range of older iPhones, going back to iPhone 5, and connects easily using built-in Bluetooth.
This printer is super-thin, with dimensions of 8.89 x 14.19 x 1.8cm. It's light too, at just 200g, making it a great choice for travel. It prints on HP Zink S2 photo paper or HP Sprocket Plus Photo Paper, and prints are high-quality and very detailed, with deep, rich colours.
The HP Sprocket app has lots of great features, including a gallery of frames that change with the season, the ability to combine multiple images in a collage, and an easy way to search your iPhone's gallery via location.
One of the biggest headaches with even the best iPhone printers is remembering to keep them charged. But with the Kiipix Portable Mini Printer, you don't need to. You just have to crank it manually to get prints out, so no batteries or electricity are needed.
So how does it work? Simply insert the Instax Mini film and open up the printer. Then turn the brightness of your iPhone to full, and place your iPhone on top of the printer. Push the button, turn the crank and watch your pictures roll out. This simplicity makes this the cheapest iPhone printer on our list, although note that the Instax film is quite costly.
The Kiipix Portable Mini Printer folds up easily, making it lovely and portable. And if you're the sort of person who often forgets to charge your devices, this is one iPhone printer that won't give you that worry.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay is a hybrid device, combining an instant camera and portable printer in one. In that sense, it's a bit like an updated version of the old Polaroid cameras of the 1970s.
However, it's better than that, because being digital, you can review your shot on screen first, before choosing to print it out. It records sound too. And of course, you can connect it to your iPhone and print photos from there as well. You can also control the camera via your iPhone if you need to do some remote shooting. So you really do have the best of all worlds.
The Mini LiPlay prints photos in 12 seconds, and you can print 100 photos on a single charge. Note that they're the same tiny size (1.8 x 2.4in) as the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link, number 5 on our list.
Images from your iPhone can be moved, rotated, and zoomed in/out before printing, although you don't get any other editing features. Meanwhile, the camera itself sports a 28mm f/2, has a 4.9MP sensor, and lets you store up to 45 images internally, or more if you add a microSD card. There's a built-in flash, a self-timer, and you can shoot as close as 10cm from your subject.
Overall, this is a quirky yet intriguing little device, and we're not sure how many people would find its unique combination of features useful. But if you're one of them, then it does what it promises, very well.
