The best iPhone printer in 2022

The best iPhone printer means you can pretty much print wherever you are, at any time. The printers we list below are all small, light and portable, so as long as you've got your iPhone with you, you'll be able to print out high quality photos quickly and easily. You don't even have to worry about wires, as all the printers on the list allow you to connect your wirelessly. And of course, they're all compatible with modern iPhones, as well as some older models.

To help you find the right device for your specific needs, we've gathered together the best iPhone printers below, at a range of prices. And we've given you the information you need to choose between them, including how they connect to your iPhone, how much they cost to run, and the exact version of iOS each printer is compatible with.

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon SELPHY Square QX10 The best iPhone printer overall Specifications iPhone compatibility: iOS 9.0 and later Connects to iPhone via: Wi-Fi Paper type: Canon sticker paper (dye sub) Approx paper cost: $14.99/£14.99 for 20 sheets (about 75c / 75p per print) Print size: 2.8 x 3.3 inch / 7.2 x 8.5cm Image size: 2.7 x 2.7 inch / 6.8 x 6.8cm Weight: 445g (without ribbon or paper) Colors: White, pink, green or black Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Superior print quality + Long-lasting prints + Extremely portable Reasons to avoid - Not Bluetooth or NFC - Prints relatively pricey

Want the absolute best iPhone printer available today, and happy to spend a little more to get it? Then our top recommendation is the Selphy Square QX10.

You can connect your iPhone to this printer via a free app using your Wi-Fi. And its use of dye-sub technology means your images will look absolutely fantastic, despite only taking 43 seconds to print out.

They'll also last a very, very long time. The 6.8cm x 6.8cm square format prints come with a smudge-proof, water-protected coating, and the manufacturers promise they will last more than 100 years if stored correctly. Yet despite being so sophisticated, this printer is lovely and portable, making it a great choice for days out, holidays, parties and conferences.

Read more: Canon Selphy Square QX10 printer

2. Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer The best iPhone printer for travel Specifications iPhone compatibility: iOS 10.0 and later Connects to iPhone via: Bluetooth Paper type: Zink Approx paper cost: £12.99 / $12.99 for 30 sheets (about 43p / 43c per print) Print size: 2 x 3 inch (5.08 x 7.62cm) Weight: 162g Colors: Black, blue, red, white or yellow Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Quality prints + Light and portable Reasons to avoid - Battery runs down on standby

Want a decent iPhone printer, but don't want to pay quite as much as the number one device on our list? Then the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer offers an excellent balance between quality and price.

It's a cinch to connect your iPhone to this printer via Bluetooth, and the Polaroid Mint app does a good job of letting you tweak and edit your photos. You can print out any photos you have stored on your iPhone, or just take them there and then, within the app.

The cartridges combine paper and ink, which makes it easy and mess-free to keep the printer topped up. And this printer is the lightest on our list, at just 162g, making it very travel-friendly. Just be warned that the rechargeable battery runs down within a couple of weeks if left on standby.

3. Kodak Mini 2 The best iPhone printer for ease of use Specifications iPhone compatibility: iOS 8.0 and later Connects to iPhone via: NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct Paper type: Kodak Cartridge Printer Paper & Dye sublimation cartridge Approx paper cost: £34.99 / $38 for 50 sheets (about 70p / 76c per print) Print size: 5.33 x 8.63cm Weight: 322g Colors: Black, blue, pink, white or purple Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Walmart 281 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Lots of connectivity options + Supports iOS 8.0 Reasons to avoid - Prints relatively pricey

Tech-challenged, and want an iPhone printer that's easy to use? Then let us point you to the Kodak Mini 2. Its accompanying iOS app makes it super-simple to print out pictures from your iPhone, plus it's compatible with all iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above.

The simplest way of connecting your iPhone to this printer is via NFC (near field communication). That might sound technical, but in practice it means you just have to lie your iPhone on top of the printer and the free iOS app will launch automatically.

Of course, in practice we all know that these things don't always work perfectly, for all manner of reasons. So it's great that this printer also has three other ways to connect to your iPhone, via Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct or Bluetooth. With this range of options, you're sure to get it working with the minimum of fuss.

Produced through a dye sublimation process, prints are vibrant, bright and detailed, with strong colours, and you can even print straight from your social media accounts. Plus the printer uses all-in-one ink-and-paper cartridges, which makes it easier to operate than devices that require separately paper and ink.

(Image credit: Kodak)

4. Kodak Step Instant Printer The best cheap iPhone printer Specifications iPhone compatibility: iOS 10.0 and later Connects to iPhone via: Bluetooth, NFC Paper type: Kodak Zink Approx paper cost: £12.99 / $12.99 for 30 sheets (about 43p / 43c per print) Print size: 2 x 3 inch / 5.08 x 7.62cm Image size: 2 x 3 inch / 5.08 x 7.62cm Weight: 453g (without paper) Colors: White or black Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Lowe's Reasons to buy + Low price + Low running costs + Range of printing options Reasons to avoid - Not the highest quality prints

The Kodak Step printer is the cheapest conventional iPhone printer on our list, but it still does a great job. So if you're looking to print images from your iPhone but are watching the pennies carefully, it's an excellent choice.

You can connect it to your iPhone via NFC or Bluetooth, and use the Kodak Step Prints app to edit your image if you choose. The Zink paper contains its own ink, and the overall running costs are pretty low.

The prints aren't the highest quality of the printers on this list. But they're still pretty decent, and for the money you're spending, this represents excellent value overall.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini Link The best iPhone printer for tiny pics Specifications iPhone compatibility: iOS 10.0 and later Connects to iPhone via: Bluetooth Paper type: Instax Mini Film Approx paper cost: £14.05 / $15 for 20 sheets (about 70p / 75c per print) Print size: 2.1 × 3.4 inch / 54 × 86mm Image size: 1.8 × 2.4 inch / 62x46mm Weight: 209g Colors: Dark Denim, Dusky Pink and Ash White Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Light and portable + Prints quickly + Range of printing options Reasons to avoid - Small prints may not suit - Prints relatively pricey

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link produces prints with tiny image sizes: just 1.8 in × 2.4 in (62 x 46mm). That'll be a benefit for some, a drawback for others, but if the idea of small but perfectly formed prints excites you, then this stylish and portable printer has a lot to offer.

It connects to your iPhone wirelessly via Bluetooth, and you can print photos stored on your device, taken within your app, or directly from your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can also print from compatible Fujifilm cameras and from your Nintendo Switch.

The Instax Mini Link prints high-res 320dpi pictures in just 12 seconds flat. The app lets you add borders, overlays, text and other elements to your shots. And you can even combine multiple images to make cool collages. In short, the emphasis here is on fun, and this would be a great choice for tweens and teens, or indeed anyone who's young at heart. For more details, read our Fujifilm Instax Mini Link review.

6. HP Sprocket Plus The best super-thin iPhone printer Specifications iPhone compatibility: iPhone 5 and above Connects to iPhone via: Bluetooth Paper type: HP ZINK S2 photo paper or HP Sprocket Plus Photo Paper Approx paper cost: £10 / $10 for 20 sheets (about 50p / 50c per print) Print size: 5.8 x 8.6cm Image size: 2 x 3 inch / 5 x 7.6cm Weight: 204g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Pocket-sized + Beautiful print quality + Prints from video Reasons to avoid - Slight crop of images

The HP Sprocket Plus is another impressive iPhone printer that offers a good balance of price, quality and portability. It supports a huge range of older iPhones, going back to iPhone 5, and connects easily using built-in Bluetooth.

This printer is super-thin, with dimensions of 8.89 x 14.19 x 1.8cm. It's light too, at just 200g, making it a great choice for travel. It prints on HP Zink S2 photo paper or HP Sprocket Plus Photo Paper, and prints are high-quality and very detailed, with deep, rich colours.

The HP Sprocket app has lots of great features, including a gallery of frames that change with the season, the ability to combine multiple images in a collage, and an easy way to search your iPhone's gallery via location.

7. Kiipix Portable Smartphone Picture Printer The best iPhone printer you don't have to charge Specifications iPhone compatibility: Any iPhone Connects to iPhone via: Placing iPhone screen on scanner Paper type: Instax Mini Film Approx paper cost: £14.05 / $15 for 20 sheets (about 70p / 75c per print) Print size: 5.33 x 8.63cm Weight: 404g Colors: Pink Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon 29 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + No need to charge + Affordable price + Folds up for travel Reasons to avoid - Prints relatively pricey - Only comes in pink

One of the biggest headaches with even the best iPhone printers is remembering to keep them charged. But with the Kiipix Portable Mini Printer, you don't need to. You just have to crank it manually to get prints out, so no batteries or electricity are needed.

So how does it work? Simply insert the Instax Mini film and open up the printer. Then turn the brightness of your iPhone to full, and place your iPhone on top of the printer. Push the button, turn the crank and watch your pictures roll out. This simplicity makes this the cheapest iPhone printer on our list, although note that the Instax film is quite costly.

The Kiipix Portable Mini Printer folds up easily, making it lovely and portable. And if you're the sort of person who often forgets to charge your devices, this is one iPhone printer that won't give you that worry.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

8. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay The best iPhone printer that's also a camera Specifications iPhone compatibility: iOS 10.0 or later Connects to phone via: Bluetooth Paper type: Instax Mini Approximate paper cost: £14.05 / $15 for 20 sheets (about 70p / 75c per print) Image size: 1.8 × 2.4 inch / 62x46mm Print size: 2.1 × 3.4 inch / 54 × 86mm Weight: 225g Colors available: Black/gold, white, or blush Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy 344 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Includes camera + Print in 12 seconds + Light and portable Reasons to avoid - App lacks editing tools

The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay is a hybrid device, combining an instant camera and portable printer in one. In that sense, it's a bit like an updated version of the old Polaroid cameras of the 1970s.

However, it's better than that, because being digital, you can review your shot on screen first, before choosing to print it out. It records sound too. And of course, you can connect it to your iPhone and print photos from there as well. You can also control the camera via your iPhone if you need to do some remote shooting. So you really do have the best of all worlds.

The Mini LiPlay prints photos in 12 seconds, and you can print 100 photos on a single charge. Note that they're the same tiny size (1.8 x 2.4in) as the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link, number 5 on our list.

Images from your iPhone can be moved, rotated, and zoomed in/out before printing, although you don't get any other editing features. Meanwhile, the camera itself sports a 28mm f/2, has a 4.9MP sensor, and lets you store up to 45 images internally, or more if you add a microSD card. There's a built-in flash, a self-timer, and you can shoot as close as 10cm from your subject.

Overall, this is a quirky yet intriguing little device, and we're not sure how many people would find its unique combination of features useful. But if you're one of them, then it does what it promises, very well.

