DJI Avata: What we know so far about the rumored cinewhoop FPV drone

Update 27 July: It has been a while since we heard anything about the DJI Avata, but new leaks have come to light with an official FCC listing for the DJI Avata. Furthermore, another leaked image showing off a perfectly life-like render of what the DJI Avata might look like (used as our header) is a complete transformation to previous leaked imagery, and shows a more boxy design to that of the previous dome-topped leak showcased a few months ago.

Further leaks suggest that the DJI Avata is actually out being tested, evidence can be seen on Twitter where user OsitaLV tweets "Avata power on!" with an image of what looks to be a DJI Avata cinewhoop style FPV drone on the ground, with a green light.

To back up these findings, digging into the FCC listing you can clearly see a drone battery label from the FFC, in DJI's common style listing this as DJI Avata in the top left hand corner, there is no doubt that when the FCC lists something, it is definitely going to be launched into the global market, as we can see UK and Canada branding on the label. When this FPV drone will take flight and be announced is still a mystery, but it is to be expected that this drone could share the same camera with that of the DJI Mini 3 Pro, and if so this will be a very powerful tool for aerial filmmakers.

Original Story: Recent rumors have been flying around from Drone DJ (opens in new tab) that drone giant DJI is now apparently working one a new style of FPV drone, having recently launched their latest lightweight drone, the DJI Mini 3 Pro (opens in new tab).

This cinewhoop style drone, usually self-built by their pilots with jerry-rigged GoPros, can often be seen capturing cinematic visuals whilst performing aerial acrobatics, that other drones simply cannot perform either due to their size or speed restrictions. DJI launched its first FPV early last year, in the shape of the fully-featured DJI FPV Combo (opens in new tab).

If you're not down with the lingo, FPV stands for first-person view. Basically when you're flying an FPV drone, you'll see what the drone sees – with video that's transmitted to a headset, screen or mobile device. The benefit of cinewhoop drones is that they're designed for capturing cinematic footage that's stabilized, crisp and high-resolution.

GoPro took to this ever expanding FPV market with the GoPro Black Bones (opens in new tab), basically a pre-built, stripped down version of its Hero 10 Black (opens in new tab) edition just for FPV.

However, It looks like DJI are going to take it one step further and possibly produce a smaller FPV drone, pre-built and ready to fly. This would make a lot of sense when you look how popular the drone giant's DJI FPV model took to the skies and flew of the shelves. Just over a year ago a leak appeared (opens in new tab) by OsitaLV showing a DJI drone fuselage, with a cooling scoop to the front, which suggested that this done needed more advanced air cooling than DJI's current offerings. Also, according to OsitaLV, the model name for DJI Avata is WM169 and, for reference, the DJI FPV is WM170

Adding more fuel to the fire is another leak, now from DealsDrone who has released a full render of the possible configuration of the DJI Avata. By its looks it take heavy inspiration from the DJI FPV drone, chunky fans and a large, least for its size camera mounted to the front. Take this all with a pinch of salt as DJI have not made any official comment.

However, to me this seems like a no-brainer for DJI. The can take all the advice and feedback from customers over the DJI FPV and apply that to this new drone at a reduced cost, with a read to fly package and I can see many DJI loyalist and newcomers picking up this drone, if launched due to the companies expertise and market share within the drone aerospace.

