Cinewhoop drones: What are they, and why the weird name?

Some people build model railways, some people follow sports statistics. Delve a little and the hobby community is well established. A self-build cinewhoop will be made up of:

Frame – a variety of sizes measured on the diagonal

Motors – Four makes it a ‘quad’ like most drones

Propellors – Different diameters, numbers of blades and other factors

Flight controller – The drone’s brain, tells the props what speed to operate at to stay level or to respond to controls. Features like gyroscopes and inertial monitoring might be built in or need additional sensors.

ESC – Electronic Speed Controllers apportion the energy from the battery to each motor.

Battery – a matter of balancing weight and power, and often strapped on with Velcro

Antenna – to receive controls and send them to the controller.