The best underwater drones and ROVs in 2021

If you'd like to explore shipwrecks, perform checks on your own boat, get close to aquatic nature, or take your fishing trips to another level, then you need one of the best underwater drones. Also known as remote operated vehicles, or ROVs, underwater drones are remote-controlled submarines – allowing you to shoot video under the sea.

Ten years ago, the camera drone market (literally) took off. The best drones are typically designed for aerial use, but could what goes up also go down? Yes – though the best underwater drones not actually the same vehicles. On the face of it, going underwater is easier than flying, so you might wonder why it’s taken nearly a decade for underwater drones to emerge.

The answer is two-fold. In part, they’ve been there all along, with grander sounding titles (and price tags)... Remember the framing story at the beginning of Titanic, in which wreck explorers guide robotic submersibles? That, in essence, is the kind of thing we’re talking about here.

The other reason that ‘underwater drones’ might not have had such immediate commercial appeal to inventive manufacturers is that photographers have had a long-established underwater solution in the form of underwater camera housings.

Nevertheless there are clear advantages to a remote presence underwater. You might want to discreetly explore a prospective fishing ground, traverse waters colder or more shark-infested than you’d want to dive into, or perhaps you just don’t want to put down that piña colada. For this and so many reasons, it’s time to 'robot' things up a notch.

Best underwater drones and ROVs

(Image credit: PowerVision )

01. PowerVision PowerRay A great all-round underwater drone Specifications Max depth: 30m (98ft) Control: Wireless Remote Control Camera: 4K / 12 Megapixel Battery: 4 hours Sonar: Yes (Optional) Speed: 4 knots Size: 465 x 270 x 126 mm Weight: 3.8Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $899 View at Amazon $900.56 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Elegant design + 4K camera + Great app with sharing features Reasons to avoid - Umbilical could be longer

Travelling underwater is not a friendly environment for high-frequency radio used for the live video feedback on aerial drones, so the PowerRay is provided with a 70m (230ft) umbilical cable which gently rests behind it as it is propelled by its two horizontal props. The body also features a central vertical thruster to make changing depth a straightforward process which won’t cause tangling of the communication cable.

The depths can be a murky place, even the first few meters, so the Ray adds two dimmable 450 lumen headlights lights to illuminate your subject, which can be captured in 4K (30fps max) or 4,000 x 3,000 pixel stills. With a maximum ISO of 1600, the camera is more than capable in the depths the PowerRay can manage, though the 1/2.3-inch sensor could be bigger in a perfect world. 32 or 64Gb SD storage is provided depending on the version you choose (but you can put your own card in).

There is an PowerRay Explorer which is the basic video shooting drone, and a more expensive PowerRay Wizard edition which adds the PowerSeeker sonar device (which can detect the underwater landscape and use temperature data to identify fishing hotspots), bait dropper and a carry-on friendly travel case and Zeiss VR One Goggles, which provide an alternative means of exploring the depths from the deck.

The latter isn’t just good fun, it makes enjoying the 1080p live feedback easier than on your phone screen on a bright day, although the price differential between the Explorer and Wizard versions is considerable in some stores.

(Image credit: Chasing Innovation)

02. Chasing Innovation Gladius Mini Best value underwater drone Specifications Max Depth: 100m (330ft) or 50m (165ft) Control: Wireless remote, umbilical to Wi-Fi unit Camera: 4K / 12 Megapixel Battery: 4 hours Speed: 4 Knots Size: 383 x 223 x 137 mm Weight: 2.5Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $899.99 View at Amazon $1,099 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Five thrusters meaning tilt control + Good smart features Reasons to avoid - Less stable than heavier craft

Supplied in a nice backpack, not unlike those photographers might use to carry a body and lenses, with a laptop in a separate bay, setting up is reasonably easy – an included towel means you can set the drone down on sharp coastal rocks safely.

On the downside, the protective caps for the 50m or 100m tether cable are easily lost, but otherwise the drone is solidly built and can be thrown into the sea after setup and can easily take a few knocks underwater.

The bright color is easily spotted too. Smart features include depth-lock (like altitude hold on a flying drone), and there is 64Gb storage to record to. The five thrusters make the drone quick to respond – useful as you need to tilt the body up or down to look around.

You can lock the pitch, but the camera (and accompanying 1,200 lumen lights) cannot be separately turned, making this a real pilot’s craft, and fun with it.

The thoughtful app is easily operated, VR compatible, and 4K UHD camera produces great results, with the only complaint really being that in rougher seas the image stabilization could be better. Overall, though, it's a great product, and very competitively priced against others on this list.

(Image credit: Chasing Innovation)

03. Chasing Innovation Dory Best underwater drone for beginners Specifications Max Depth: 15m (50ft) Control: Umbilical to Wi-Fi unit, phone app Camera: 1080p Battery: 1 hour Speed: 1.5 Knots Width: 188mm Weight: 2.5Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $499 View at Amazon $499 View at Amazon Prime $499 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic price + Waterproof Wi-Fi buoy Reasons to avoid - Only 1080p

This is in many respects a smaller version of Chasing’s Gladius Mini. It’s certainly the same striking yellow, and very pleasingly incorporates the maneuverable five-thruster design, which makes it possible to tilt the body (and, by extension, camera) up and down.

If you think that might make it hard to control, worry not – the depth lock feature is retained from its bigger brother too. So how has Chasing sliced the price to below $500/£450?

Firstly the camera is a more modest 1080p, supported by only 250 lumens of light (at shallower depths this shouldn’t be an issue). Secondly the umbilical is somewhat shorter, though the surface end is actually a waterproof floating Wi-Fi buoy, so you can throw it in the water and, so long as you’re within Wi-Fi range of it (admittedly not far given the water), you have control, maximizing use of the 15m tether.

The battery is contained in the drone and is the only element you’ll need to charge, but there is no remote control – piloting is via your phone or tablet and a 720p live feed. For most, though, it’s all you need, and the app is well featured.

• The best underwater housings for cameras and phones

(Image credit: PowerVision )

04. PowerVision PowerDolphin Best ROV for surface level shooting Specifications Max Depth: N/A Control: Wireless Remote Control Camera: 4K UHD / 12 Megapixel Battery: 5,800 mAh / 2 hours Sonar: Yes (Optional) Pilot aids: Self-righting, GPS Speed: 10 knots Size: 530 x 230 x 130mm Weight: 2.3Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $771.39 View at Amazon $999.99 View at Best Buy $1,463.95 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Wireless control + Sonar mapping and bait dropping Reasons to avoid - Not submersible

Like its natural namesake, the PowerDolphin skims along the surface, able to see above and below. Piloting is very familiar to aerial drone operators, featuring as it does a phone-ready remote controller with an app which uses your phone as a monitor (this will be very familiar to PowerEgg X users, since it’s the same controller and the same Vision+ 2 app! Available for Android or iOS).

While the craft remains on the surface, propelled forward by two propellers, the 4K camera can be expended on an arm to look an impressive 150 degrees down into the water, or 70 degrees above the surface in much the same way as an aerial drone’s camera gimbal can be tilted. Thanks to being above water, GPS return to home is available.

If you really just want to skim around the surface, you can make do with the PowerDolphin Standard pack, though the PowerDolphin Explorer adds a better remote and 800m range (though it helps to stand a few feet above the surface, say on a boat).

The PowerDolphin Wizard edition is definitely the best value though, including as it does the ‘PowerSeeker’ sonar device, which can be used to map the water bed or look for fish in efficient grid patterns, and a bait dropping box to further push the odds in your favor.

(Image credit: ThorRobotics)

05. ThorRobotics 110ROV An underwater robot with a grabber arm Specifications Max Depth: 30m (98ft) Control: Umbilical to base station Camera: 4K / 12 Megapixel Battery: 4 hours Sonar: Yes (optional) Speed: 1.5 Knots Size: 360 x 200 x 200 mm Weight: 4.2Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,878 View at Amazon $3,139 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Four powerful thrusters + Robot arm + Wireless version available (limited to 5m depth) Reasons to avoid - Inelegant construction and controller

This is a real traditionalist's underwater explorer robot, which is not only very capable, but looks the part too (though is not actually quite as big as it might seem on first glance; viewed from above it’s about the size of a letter).

Control is via a 100m cable, supplied on a reel, to a black plastic briefcase-like base-station which opens to reveal a monitor and physical switch-gear. There is none of the design elegance of the PowerVision products; this is a device designed not in reference to aerodynamic drones and consumer products, but professional ones.

In order to give it the strength to do a job, the body houses four thrusters, meaning you can get enough force and direction behind the robot arm to lift up to 10Kg objects from beneath the waves. You might choose, for example, to assist environmental projects by lifting debris or litter, or you might fancy beating coastal (metal) detectorists by grabbing valuables before they wash up on the shore.

You can see what you’re doing from the camera, though oddly the focal length is such that the hands itself are too near to be in perfect focus – not to the extent it’ll slow you down, though.

You can also record in 4K UHD onto the camera which provides 1080p live feedback as you explore the depths, illuminated by two 300 lumen LEDs. ThorRobotics provide alternative versions with mobile phone mounts rather than the 'Ground Station'.

(Image credit: Qysea)

06. Qysea Fifish V6 or V6S ROV Best underwater drone for salvage and research Specifications Max Depth: 100m (330ft) Control: Wired remote to wireless surface unit Camera: 4K Battery: 6 hours Speed: 3 Knots Size: 381 x 348 x 168mm Weight: 3.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,878 View at Amazon $3,139 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Robot arm accessory + 4K UHD video Reasons to avoid - Controller seems generic - 32GB MicroSD limit

The Fifish is available as a standard V6 and the V6S which includes the robot arm accessory. On its own, this is a good quality ROV with a 100m maximum depth and tether to match. The controller is very reminiscent of a drone controller, with a space for your phone as a monitor. This is no bad thing in terms of manoeuvrability, and the posture lock (‘hover’) maintains position accurately, but we did wonder why the pad was plain white – a touch too generic?

The positive side is that the features – 4K camera and dual 2000-lumen lights – are more costly elsewhere and this may be the most wallet friendly way to add a robot claw with over 5KG (11lbs) gripping force to your underwater expeditions. This will be ideal for positioning other equipment remotely, or attempting to grip and lift sea-floor discoveries.

(Image credit: YouCan Robot )

07. YouCan Robot BW Space Pro 4K Best for camera choice Specifications Max Depth: 100m (330ft) Control: Wired remote to wireless surface unit Camera: 4K Battery: (Up to) 5 hours Speed: 3 Knots Size: 380 x 348 x 168mm Weight: 3.9Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $691.03 View at Amazon Prime $1,399 View at Amazon Prime $1,599 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Zoom camera option + Stylish design with useful handles Reasons to avoid - No left/right vertical thrusters

The BW Space Pro might not be the fastest of the drones here, but it is a quality product built with photographers in mind, which is why it is offered with a range of different cameras, including a 6x zoom lens (the benefits of which, in water, are open to debate).

The aperture is, relatively speaking, at the wider end (f/1.5) for underwater drones, which is a noticeable, plus, though some of the manufacturers stability claims are perhaps slightly overstated – the four thrusters make tilting 45-degrees each way possible, but the Gladius Mini does the same with an extra thruster for stability. It’s also worth mentioning that predecessors with similar branding cannot even do the tilt, so be warned if you're searching around for cheaper versions online!

Another plus of the Pro version is AI object-tracking. Still the robot has a sturdy frame which can be thrown into the water from the bank without worry, and subsequent control is via the Dive App (iOS/Android) with depth hold and auto-adjusting lighting (maxing at 1,380 lumens each from both headlights).

Included in the box is a joypad-like remote with a (slightly flimsy) phone clip – optionally a larger mini-tablet grip controller is available too.

(Image credit: Geneinno)

08. Geneinno Titan ROV Best for underwater explorers Specifications Max Depth: 150m (492ft) Control: Wired remote to wireless surface unit Camera: 4K Battery: 4 hours Speed: 13 Knots Size: 380 x 348 x 168mm Weight: 4.5Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,599 View at Amazon Prime $2,499 View at Amazon Prime $2,999 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Six-thruster flexibility + Optional accessories including robot arm Reasons to avoid - Camera stability could be better

With an arrangement of four thrusters, which will be very familiar to aerial drone operators, plus two for forward movement, this is an impressive drone. It had some early issues, especially for iOS users, but a software update has solved that. Now it is a great choice for all who want to explore the depths.

The 4K video looks good, though at 1/2.5-inches the camera doesn’t have the biggest of sensors, but the 160-degree field of view bolstered by 120 degree up/down tilt makes exploration easy.

If it can be described as a downside, this is a smaller drone than some, so while there is an optional grabber arm, there is only a finite amount of power available. That said, it’s capable of over 12 Knots and the 3,000 lumen LEDs are a pretty solid show of power too.

Other accessories include a hydrophone and the camera is capable of accepting filters, which is great news for photographers. It’s not cheap, but is well packaged and seems the perfect hybrid between professional functionality and consumer-friendly design.

(Image credit: Chasing)

09. Chasing M2 Best underwater drone for content creators Specifications Max Depth: 100m (330ft) Control: Wired remote to wireless surface unit Camera: 4K Battery: 98Wh Speed: 3 Knots Size: 380 x 267 x 165mm Weight: 4.5Kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to control + Thrusters well protected + Sealed SD card slot Reasons to avoid - Lights could be brighter

Chasing is a big brand in the ROV world, and the M2 makes it obvious why, with eight corner-mounted thrusters operated from a joypad-style control so piloting though the water is accessible to all.

The built-in camera is an ƒ/1.8 12 megapixel affair with a 1 / 2.3 CMOS and electronic stabilization so the motors shouldn’t disturb your footage. The 152˚ field of view is pretty wide. Video can be caught at 4K 30fps (up to 120fps is available at 1080p) but if you’re keen to capture with a GoPro there is a mount.

There are some exciting accessories for the M2 not least a robotic arm and a powered tether reel, or E-Reel, which will keep the tether out of the way automatically, but also a swappable battery.

If we had a complaint, the lights would be further from the lens and brighter (they're 2 x 2000 lumens), but on the plus side there are accessory rails.

(Image credit: PowerVision)

11. PowerVision PowerEgg X Wizard Good aerial drone that can operate in rain and spray, and land on water! Specifications Camera: 4K UHD Battery: 4 hours (handheld) / 30 mins (in-flight) Weight: 581g Dimensions: 9.8 x 8.8 x 14.8 cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,242.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Can fly through rain and spray + Equipped with a 4K 60fps camera Reasons to avoid - NOT an underwater drone

While it’s definitely not an underwater drone, the PowerEgg X is worthy of a quick mention in this list since it’s not only one of the best drones, but is also capable of landing on the water’s surface and flying through a bit of rain and spray.

Not only that, but it hoists a 4K 60fps camera with it, so if your budget will run to it and there is room in your ship’s cabin, you can get yourself a great view of the depths and another from the skies above. Unlike an underwater drone, you’ll likely need to register with your aviation authority to operate this, but it’s a price worth paying.

• Read more: Powervision PowerEgg X drone review

(Image credit: SwellPro)

12. SwellPro SPRY+ A hybrid drone that could be perfect for boat owners and FPV fans Specifications Camera: 4K UHD / 12MP Battery: 15 mins Weight: 538g Dimensions: 234 x 249 x 89 mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $999 View at Amazon $1,079 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 4K + Unique product + Electronic stabilization surprisingly good + Props can be replaced with racing tri-blades Reasons to avoid - Camera settings need to be changed via wi-fi and app

If you want a drone to fly from a boat then, for a lot of reasons, this is it. It is completely waterproofed, including the controller, which also has a built in monitor (so no need to get your phone out while on deck). In fact yacht owners have been considered at every step in the Spry’s design; even the return-to-home feature will always target the controller rather than the take off point.

Despite the challenges of the surf, this drone also packs the features which make it a sports drone or, at least, a hybrid; if you’ve got FPV goggles (like FatSharks) you can use them. That does mean analog video for the live preview. That means no digital lag, so ATTI flying is easier to pull off for speed fans, but the live video quality is standard def. GPS and other features are not left out either.

Clearly to be waterproof there is a certain amount of compromise. The camera is (very successfully) electronically stabilized behind a fixed plastic shield, but it does catch some flare and after a surface landing water drops may stick on it. Still it is built around a Sony sensor capable of 12MP stills or video at 4K@30fps down to 720P@240fps (recorded to the on-board memory card).

The drone is a wi-fi hub for the camera, while the remote is a separate one for features like waypoints; that means there are separate apps for changing the camera settings and the controller settings. Somewhat fiddly, but a small price to pay for a very different, very capable drone.

(Image credit: Geneinno)

13. Geneinno Trident S2 Best sea scooter for divers who want to be there Specifications Camera: None, but has GoPro mount Control: Held by pilot Max speed: 2.67mph / 4.3km/h Battery: 45mins (11,000mAh rechargeable) Weight: 538g Dimensions: 504mm x 270mm x 148mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $335.10 View at Amazon Prime $348.99 View at Amazon Prime $359.78 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 4K + Unique product + Electronic stabilization surprisingly good + Props can be replaced with racing tri-blades Reasons to avoid - Camera settings need to be changed via wi-fi and app

If you feel you’d like to get down there with the glories of the deep rather than just pilot a camera then the Trident underwater scooter is the device for you. Built with a sizeable lithium battery to pull you along through the water, and simple controls the S2 builds on the success of their IndieGoGo-launched first generation.

Photographers are not forgotten though; there is a GoPro mount on the front so you can record your trip just by screwing on your underwater camera in its housing; not only is it nice to be saving on a camera you might well already have, but it’s also nice to know you need only upgrade as you choose.

The Trident is driven simply by squeezing the triggers on each arm – it’s almost too easy, which is why there is both a kids mode and an app which allows you to enable a ‘parent mode’ and remotely monitor your kids while preventing submersion. In normal use it can dive, but if you let go it floats, even with a GoPro attached, which alleviates a few concerns.

(Image credit: ThorRobotics)

14. ThorRobotics U-625 Mariana Best toy underwater drone for kids Specifications Max Depth: 3m (10ft) Control: Umbilical to Wi-Fi unit, remote with phone holder Camera: 1280 x 1024px Battery: 10 minutes Weight: 800g Size: 256mm x 160mm x 80mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $328 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fun to use Reasons to avoid - Limited battery life

With only two thrusters, this isn’t going to compete with the ‘grown-up’ products in terms of maneuverability, but that’s hardly an issue given the range.

To descend, the drone must keep moving forward (the thrusters are fixed at a slight down angle), so piloting in spirals is the solution. To return the thrusters can be operated backwards, or the duck antenna can be gently tugged.

Disappointingly the LED lights surrounding the camera needs to be switched on by physical switch before the drone is deployed – it’s screwed inside the ABS hull with a waterproof seal – and the 2.4GHz remote control isn’t of especially high quality, but you can clip in a phone for an FPV camera view and to record images.

It might be a bit rough round the edges, but the product is fun and should be something for a parent and child to bond over... at least until the NiMH battery conks out!

(Image credit: Amazon)

15. Pigboat 16 Best radio control submarine for kids Specifications Max Depth: 1m (3ft) Control: Wired remote Camera: None Battery: 4xAA (remote) + rechargeble (drone) Size: 95mm x 70mm x 50mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Simple functions that work + Fun gift Reasons to avoid - No camera - Definitely a toy

Everywhere has a beginning; in the aerial drone world children play with contra-rotating hovering balls (we've even seen Minion-shaped ones)... This entry-level underwater drone is designed for children 12 and up to use in the bath, boating pond or swimming pool (it isn’t salt-water safe), but in those environments it can be great for kids, and will provide them with lots of fun times. The manufacturer claims a 4m range for the radio controlled yellow submarine.

There is no camera, so the three LED lights at the front are just for fun (and if you look at the picture provides a bit of scale!) The controller is laid out to make it easy to use – there is one rocker switch to make the submarine up and down, and another to steer it right and left. The submarine itself if rechargeable giving you a claimed 3-4 minutes of operation - but you need to supply the four AA batteries for the remote

Read more

Best underwater fishing cameras

Best laser rangefinders

Best waterproof cameras

The best underwater housings for cameras and phones

Best rain covers for your camera camera gear

The best camera drones

The best drones for kids