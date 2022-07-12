Canon SELPHY CP1500 printer creates prints that will outlive you!

Create prints that will long outlive you with the brand new Canon Selphy printer. This compact range of photo printers helps to preserve your most important memories by printing them with a special protective coating that will last 100 years when stored in a photo album.

The Canon Selphy CP1500 is a sleek compact printer (opens in new tab) complete with a digital LCD display and a simplified set of buttons making it really easy to use. It can print images wirelessly from your smartphone, camera or computer or by directly inserting an SD card of USB stick into the printer.

Not only has the printer benefitted from an upgrade but the Selphy smartphone app has also been updated. Supported on iOS, iPadOS and Android, it now allows you to access camera or smartphone images uploaded onto social media and the cloud which means memories once stored digitally can very quickly be made into tangible prints. An unlimited number of smartphones can be connected to the Canon Selphy printer at any one time which is great for weddings, birthday parties or events. To pair your devices, simply scan a QR code with the Selphy photo layout app and click connect.

The Canon Selphy CP1500 is available in three different colors - black, white or pink (Image credit: Canon)

Using fast dye sublimation technology, the Canon Selphy CP1500 is able to create vibrant postcard-sized prints in just 41 seconds. When the printing process is finished, a special coating is applied to the photo protecting it from water, dirt, fading and unwanted fingerprints.

In the smartphone app, photos can be customized with text, borders, pattern overlays and stickers should you want to add an extra element to your image. Custom QR codes can also be added to prints which is a fun way to promote your business, website or even share an album.

It’s expected the Canon Selphy CP1500 will be available to buy from the end of September in three different colors - black, white or pink. You can pre-order the Selphy CP1500 directly from Canon UK for £129.99 (opens in new tab).

