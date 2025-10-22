Digital photo frames make it possible to put hundreds of photos into a single frame, but the cords and glare mean the tech is better suited for a tabletop than a wall. Aura’s newest photo frame, however, is not just cord-free but is made to blend in with prints in a gallery wall thanks to e-ink.

The Aura Ink is a cordless 13-inch frame that uses e-ink rather than LEDs. Taking inspiration from the tech used to make e-readers (like the Kindle) longer lasting and easier on the eyes, the Aura Ink is a cordless digital frame with up to a three-month battery life rating.

(Image credit: Aura)

The e-ink technology, however, isn’t only about creating a frame that’s power-friendly enough to ditch the cord. Aura says Ink uses a proprietary E Ink Spectra 6 technology that uses six ink color dots to make up a color photograph. The result, Aura says, is a “a vintage-toned display that brings out the warmth of a sunset, the subtlety of a black-and-white portrait, and, most importantly, the joy of a loved one’s face.” The close-up of the ink dots almost reminds me a little of film grain.

(Image credit: Aura)

Aura says that Ink’s more paper-like surface will also help the digital frame not to look so out of place when mixed in with printed photographs on a gallery wall. The frame includes a paper-textured mat and a glossy finish.

E-ink readers can appear dim without a built-in light, so Aura included what they describe as a “subtle” front lighting that’s around 1/8th the brightness of an LCD. That light adjusts as the light in the room changes, with the frame using built-in light and motion sensors.

The Aura Ink is automatically set to swap images just once per day – users can change those settings, though increasing the number of photographs displayed each day will decrease that three-month battery life rating.

As a photographer and avid Kindle reader, I’m highly intrigued by the idea of an e-ink screen. I love the idea of a digital photo frame, but most of my photos hang on the wall rather than sitting on a shelf or a table, and a cord would just ruin the look of one of my many gallery walls that I have.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Aura Ink isn’t the first e-ink frame. The $499 price is higher than other Aura frames, but sits under the recently launched InkPoster that starts at $599 in the US. International pricing and availability for the Aura Ink haven’t yet been announced.

The Aura Ink is available to order direct from Aura.

You may also like

Browse the best digital photo frames or the best photo printers.