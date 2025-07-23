One of the coolest Polaroid special editions ever is LESS than half price for new Polaroid Members – and only £69.99 for everyone else!
The Polaroid Now – Basquiat Edition is covered in Jean-Michel Basquiat’s famous artwork ‘Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump’ and is a must-have for collectors at half price
Polaroid has demolished the price of the Polaroid Now Generation 2 - Basquiat Edition from £129.99 to £69.99. And if you sign up as a new Polaroid Member (for free), you can get it for less than half price at just £63!
Even if you’re unaware of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s striking neo-expressionist work, there’s no denying that this vibrant Polaroid camera looks incredible. And as somebody who doesn't own an instant camera, I’m mighty tempted to pick it up. For a Polaroid Now Generation 2, this is simply a fantastic deal.
The Polaroid Now Generation 2 – Basquiat Edition is the most incredible-looking Polaroid I've ever seen, but it's also a functioning Polaroid Now Generation 2 camera. That means it captures classic-sized Polaroid images on i-Type and 600 film. Plus, it's just £63 for new Polaroid Members!
The camera has been hydro-dipped in one of Basquiat’s most famous works, ‘Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump’. The Brooklyn-born artist created this incredible oil-on-canvas artwork in 1982 and in 2020 it sold for over $100 million. The Polaroid logo has also been crossed out and replaced with Basquiat’s signature, complete with his famous crown emblem.
If ever there were a camera that would sit handsomely upon a shelf, it’s this one. However, it’s not just an homage to one of the great creatives, it’s also a Polaroid Now Generation 2 instant camera. That means it’s compatible with Polaroid i-Type and 600 film for that classic, large Polaroid instant film look. Uses two lenses to focus by selecting the best lens for the subject’s distance. Boasts a self-timer and a double exposure mode. And comes with a wrist strap and USB-C cable, so you can recharge the camera, which is rated to rattle through up to 15 packs of film from being fully charged.
So, if you’ve ever thought about picking up an instant camera or a Polaroid camera at that, £69.99 is a fantastic price and you’re getting one of the coolest-looking special editions Polaroid has ever produced. Some might say, it’s a work of art!
Want to know more about instant cameras? Here's how to use an instant camera. Maybe you're unsure as to what instant film you need? It's harder than you think! And have you ever wondered how instant cameras work?
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.