"The cloud cover was so thick I was beginning to think it was going to be a wasted trip for sunset photos!"

Whatever the weather! On a particular morning recently, the forecast for Clevedon said full-on sunshine from around midday until sunset. So I planned an afternoon visit to capture the iconic Victorian pier, which poet laureate, Sir John Betjeman, once said is: “the most beautiful pier in England.”

However, such is the changeable nature of weather, during the day it remained totally overcast, and the forecast kept changing… the promised sunshine getting shunted ever later.

Through the afternoon it remained totally cloudy, and by late afternoon my Met office app showed only one solitary hour of sunshine – just before sunset.

Undeterred I headed to Clevedon Pier with my optimistic hat on, as experience has taught me over the years, it’s always worth taking a chance on the weather to get the shot.

Here is how I got on…

(Image credit: Peter Travers)

⏱️ 17:15

The cloud cover was so thick all around when I arrived in Clevedon, I was beginning to think it was going to be a wasted trip. While my weather app still said sunshine at around 19:00 for an hour, my hopes weren’t high. But something told me to stick around…

(Image credit: Peter Travers)

⏱️ 18:22

Seemingly out of nowhere, blue skies appeared inland, and the clouds moved slowly over the pier and out to sea! I started to feel more positive as it began to brighten up.

(Image credit: Peter Travers)

⏱️ 18:36

The sun broke through and lit up the pier! I began to get excited. Now I just needed the cloud cover beyond the pier to shift. I waited patiently on the beach, with my Canon camera and 70-200mm on a tripod, composed and poised…

(Image credit: Peter Travers)

⏱️ 19:37

It was even better than I’d hoped. Now just the haziness remained on the horizon across the Bristol Channel, leaving the outline of Wales beyond. The skies in my scene were now completely clear, and the colors started to evolve, as I started taking photos of the scene at sunset.

(Image credit: Peter Travers)

⏱️ 20:12

Shortly before the sun was due to disappear below the horizon, and the skies surrounding the now-silhouetted pier had transformed to reveal beautiful pinks, oranges and yellows. I smiled smugly, zoomed in to around 150mm on my 70-200mm lens, and clicked away to capture this winning shot.

Camera settings: Canon EOS 5D IV with Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM. 0.6sec at f/16, ISO 50.