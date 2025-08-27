The resurgence of film photography has brought back the disposable camera as an easy entry into analog – but between the cost of the camera, the cost of film development, and the disposable nature, the cost of a disposable camera can add up. The Camp Snap is a digital dupe that recreates the look and feel of a retro disposable camera, yet it’s 100 percent digital and reusable.

The Camp Snap typically retails for around $70 – but I’ve just spotted one that’s now under $30, a 60 percent discount. Disposable film cameras typically cost around $15 to $35. But, that doesn’t include the cost of actually developing the film (or buying a second one to take more pictures), making the Camp Snap a more affordable option.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

That's an exceptional deal, and if I didn't already have one, I would probably be adding it to my cart right now. (Then again, Christmas is around the corner, so maybe I should grab a few for my nieces, as they also make great cameras for kids and teenagers.)

When I first pulled the Camp Snap out of the box, the compact, no-frills design and true optical viewfinder immediately reminded me of a disposable film camera. There’s no screen on the camera at all. The Camp Snap is about as easy to use, too – only instead of sending it off to a lab to develop the film, you plug the camera into a computer (or smartphone) to access photos.

While the Camp Snap isn’t real film, the images from the cheap compact camera still have a retro feel to them. That’s in part because the specs aren’t that great. A plastic lens and 8MP sensor embrace the imperfect, grainy, soft focus images of the past.

I love using the Camp Snap not because of fancy tech, but because of no-frills, minimalist tech and an old-school feel. Using the Camp Snap felt like unplugging, and kept me more in the moment when taking snapshots than if I had pulled out my iPhone.

Right now, American Eagle lists the white colorway of the Camp Snap for $27.98 online. That’s a 60 percent discount from the usual $69.95 list price, a fantastic price considering the retro camera trend has upped the price of many old school cameras. (If American Eagle sells out, which I suspect may happen at this price, Walmart has three different colors on sale for $60).

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 Sample images that I took with the Camp Snap (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) Sample images that I took with the Camp Snap (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) Sample images that I took with the Camp Snap (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) Sample images that I took with the Camp Snap (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

The Camp Snap isn’t perfect – I would have loved to be able to switch the color mode in camera rather than on a computer, and the 8MP images aren’t going to win any awards. But for unplugging with a compact camera that feels old school, the Camp Snap is an easy decision – especially at under $30.

You may also like

Psst, Camp Snap also has a new digital dupe of a Super 8 camcorder. Or, browse the best Labor Day Deals on cameras, best retro cameras, or the best cheap cameras.