The Camp Snap compact camera is a steep 60 percent off at this retailer right now; I would buy one if I didn't already have one
The resurgence of film photography has brought back the disposable camera as an easy entry into analog – but between the cost of the camera, the cost of film development, and the disposable nature, the cost of a disposable camera can add up. The Camp Snap is a digital dupe that recreates the look and feel of a retro disposable camera, yet it’s 100 percent digital and reusable.
The Camp Snap typically retails for around $70 – but I’ve just spotted one that’s now under $30, a 60 percent discount. Disposable film cameras typically cost around $15 to $35. But, that doesn’t include the cost of actually developing the film (or buying a second one to take more pictures), making the Camp Snap a more affordable option.
That's an exceptional deal, and if I didn't already have one, I would probably be adding it to my cart right now. (Then again, Christmas is around the corner, so maybe I should grab a few for my nieces, as they also make great cameras for kids and teenagers.)
When I first pulled the Camp Snap out of the box, the compact, no-frills design and true optical viewfinder immediately reminded me of a disposable film camera. There’s no screen on the camera at all. The Camp Snap is about as easy to use, too – only instead of sending it off to a lab to develop the film, you plug the camera into a computer (or smartphone) to access photos.
The Camp Snap is a screen-free 8 MP compact digital camera. The no-frills design is made for unplugging and makes the digital camera feel a bit like a retro disposable film camera.
While the Camp Snap isn’t real film, the images from the cheap compact camera still have a retro feel to them. That’s in part because the specs aren’t that great. A plastic lens and 8MP sensor embrace the imperfect, grainy, soft focus images of the past.
I love using the Camp Snap not because of fancy tech, but because of no-frills, minimalist tech and an old-school feel. Using the Camp Snap felt like unplugging, and kept me more in the moment when taking snapshots than if I had pulled out my iPhone.
Right now, American Eagle lists the white colorway of the Camp Snap for $27.98 online. That’s a 60 percent discount from the usual $69.95 list price, a fantastic price considering the retro camera trend has upped the price of many old school cameras. (If American Eagle sells out, which I suspect may happen at this price, Walmart has three different colors on sale for $60).
The Camp Snap isn’t perfect – I would have loved to be able to switch the color mode in camera rather than on a computer, and the 8MP images aren’t going to win any awards. But for unplugging with a compact camera that feels old school, the Camp Snap is an easy decision – especially at under $30.
Psst, Camp Snap also has a new digital dupe of a Super 8 camcorder. Or, browse the best Labor Day Deals on cameras, best retro cameras, or the best cheap cameras.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
