Harlowe Pro 300 Spectra launched: this pro-grade LED offers 5.4x more RGB power than other 300W lights

Harlowe (formerly Hobolite) has launched a duo of LED lighting solutions, the Harlowe Pro 300 Spectra and Harlowe Max Air 40, both the latest generation of existing ranges. The former, part of the company’s professional line, is available in Standard AC/DC and Creator AC/DC kits, priced at $1,999 (approx £1,522/AU$3,055) and $2,499 (approx £1,902/AU$3,821) respectively. The Pro 300 Spectra is designed to provide a powerful high-output beam for studio and on-location work. It boasts Harlowe’s classy retro styling and while I’ll reserve my judgement until handling the light in person, I’d expect it to exhibit Harlowe’s premium build quality. It’s available to order now.

While it’s not designed to be a travel-friendly lighting solution, it still has a portable form factor for a pro-grade light (Image credit: Harlowe)

At the heart of the Harlowe Pro 300 Spectra is a 300W high-output RGBCW LED engine, which provides over 36,000 selectable colors and an expanded color temperature of 1700–10,000K, along with the ability to precisely control the beam’s hue, saturation, and intensity. A detachable focus lens provides a 3.5x boost, while Harlowe says that the Pro 300 Spectra can deliver “up to 5.4x stronger RGB power than other 300W lights, and even 3x higher than some 600W models.”

The on-board control panel is detachable, while an app can also be used (Image credit: Harlowe)

All the while, the light is designed to operate quietly (28dB at 1m) so as not to disrupt audio quality. A 360-degree rotatable head allows for vertical rotation and positioning at any angle, and the light can be controlled via a detachable control panel or NFC-enabled mobile app. A key feature for reliable professional use are dual power options, via AC mains or DC operation via two 99.36Wh Max Battery Packs. The Pro 300 Spectra also uses a universal Bowens mount, for ample third-party modifier support. The premium Creator Kit also comes with the Quick-Release Softbox and CF310 Carbon Fiber Light Stand.

The Harlowe Pro 300 Spectra is built for professional studio or location use (Image credit: Harlowe)

The Standard Kit includes: the Pro 300W Spectra, Pro Barndoors Set, Power Supply, V-mount Clamp, D-Tap Cable (4.92ft), AC Cord (9.84ft), AC Cord (4.92ft), 2 x 99.36Wh Battery Pack, Dual V-Mount Battery Charger, and a Carrying Case. While the Creator Kit features all of that as well as the aforementioned softbox and lighting stand.

