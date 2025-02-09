How to use an instant camera – my top tips for Polaroid and Instax photographers

They're designed to be simple, but won't know how to use an instant camera if you've never been shown!

While models like the Polaroid I-2 have redefined what they can do, the majority of the best instant cameras don’t mess with the formula: simplicity. There’s a reason why Polaroid and Instax have become the preserve of casual photographers, students, partygoers and kids – that’s because of their intuitive and tactile point-and-shoot nature. Even so, nobody is born knowing how to use an instant camera.

Picking up an instant camera for the first time can be a little daunting. While neither Polaroid nor Instax cameras are particularly difficult to use, once you know how, Polaroid cameras tend to be a little more involved than Instax cameras.

I like to think of Polaroid cameras as providing a more retro instant camera vibe, while Instax is the modern iteration of the technology. If you're a retro photography enthusiast, you'll likely prefer the slightly slower process of using a Polaroid camera. But if you're a casual instant camera user who simply wants to capture memories in the easiest way possible, Instax is arguably the better choice.

Regardless of which legendary manufacturer you choose, read on to find out about loading film and how to use an instant camera pronto!

How to use an instant camera: film types

Instax Mini cameras use credit-card sized film, while most Polaroid cameras produce those classic, larger square instant photos (Image credit: Fujifilm / Polaroid / Digital Camera World)

Since Polaroid and Instax rule the instant camera roost, I’ll be using Digital Camera World’s favorite models, the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 and Instax Mini 12, as examples. From there, you should have no trouble finding your way with the manufacturer’s other cameras.

The first thing you must ensure is that you have the right film for your camera. If you’ve ended up buying your camera in a film bundle, you’re all set. Just make sure that when you buy additional film, it’s compatible. Check out our What type of instant film do I need? guide for full details.

The Now+ Gen 2 uses Polaroid i-Type film and Polaroid 600 film, which is the original-sized film (the whole sheet is roughly 3.5 by 4.2in), whereas the Mini 12 uses Instax Mini Film (the whole sheet is roughly 2.1 by 3.4in).

If you intend to store your film for a while, Polaroid actually suggests that you keep it in the fridge. This will better preserve the chemicals used to process the film. However, you'll want to let it sit a while before using it so that it warms up – roughly to room temperature.

Instax film doesn't need to be kept in the fridge. Just leave it in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Humidity can prove problematic, though, so if you're in a humid environment, keep it in a container where it's not exposed to the elements.

How to use an instant camera: install Polaroid Now+ film

Charge the camera with the included cable

Turn on the camera (the film display will read 0)

Remove the film from its foil package

Open the film door at the front of the camera by pressing the button on the side of the camera and flipping it down

With your Polaroid camera held the right way up, insert the film so that the tab is at the bottom and the limited-edition graphic on the front of the film cartridge is facing up toward your Polaroid camera's lens

Push the cartridge firmly (without forcing it) into the camera until it clicks into place

Close the door

Done correctly the camera will eject the limited-edition card with the graphic on it

To remove a spent cartridge, you simply open the film door and pull on the tab to remove the cartridge

DO NOT: Remove a cartridge until it is empty. Otherwise, you will ruin the first piece of film in the chamber by exposing it to light

How to use an instant camera: install Instax Mini 12 film

Loading an Instax Mini camera couldn't be easier (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Ensure you've loaded the camera with a pair of AA batteries

Take the film cartridge out of its foil packaging

Push down on the tab on the rear of the Instax Mini 12 and gently prize open the door so it flaps downwards

Make sure the small yellow tab on the film cartridge is facing both you and the top of the camera

Slot in the cartridge – the yellow tab should line up with the small yellow rectangle at the top of the cartridge compartment. Don't force the cartridge, it should slot in with minimal friction

Close the cartridge-compartment door

Twist the Instax Mini 12's fixed lens into the 'On' position

Press the shutter button and the plastic sheet that protects the film from light will be ejected from the camera

To remove a spent cartridge, open the cartridge compartment door, pinch the two rectangular cutouts in the cartridge with your thumb and forefinger, and gently pull the cartridge out

DO NOT: Remove a cartridge until it is empty. Otherwise, you will ruin the first piece of film in the chamber by exposing it to light

How to use an instant camera: Take a Polaroid photo

Capturing a photograph with a Polaroid really slows down the photography process and I love it. It's the photography equivalent of listening to a vinyl (Image credit: James Artaius)

Look through the viewfinder and frame your subject

Make sure you're further than 55cm from your subject so the camera can focus

Half press the shutter button to focus The camera will automatically select its 40mm Standard Lens or 35mm Close-up Lens (35mm equivalent) based on the distance of the subject

Press the shutter button to take the photo

The flash will fire by default; press the flash button on the rear of the camera before taking a photo to turn the flash off

The ejected film will hang from the camera, covered by a film protector. Polaroid suggests waiting for around five seconds before lifting the film protector and allowing it to roll back into the camera

Remove the sheet of film and place it face down on a flat surface or in a pocket away from light. How long it takes to develop differs between film types so check your film's packaging to find out

DO NOT: Shake your film like a Polaroid picture – this could damage the development process.

How to use an instant camera: Take an Instax photo

There’s more margin for error when using an Instax Mini, because the development process isn’t as fragile (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Twist the fixed lens into the 'On' position to turn on the camera and illuminate the orange LED on top of the lens – this departure from the old push button mechanism is one of the big changes on the Instax Mini 12

Look through the viewfinder and frame your image

Press the shutter button to take the picture – the flash will fire and cannot be turned off

Once the film is ejected you can remove it. Unlike Polaroid, you don't have to worry about waiting or leaving it somewhere dark while it develops

To take a close-up photo, twist the lens past 'On' and into the 'Close-Up' position

This will allow you to focus closer to your subject, making it ideal for selfies

The closest the camera can focus to a subject (minimum-focus distance) in the standard mode is 0.5m, but 'Close-Up' mode reduces this to 0.3m

