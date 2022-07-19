The best Fujifilm cameras in 2022, from X-mount mirrorless to medium format

The best Fujifilm cameras have helped reshape and redefine the whole camera market. The Fujifilm X100 series started the revolution, combining retro style with high-tech digital imaging. From there, Fujifilm's X-series mirrorless cameras have evolved into classy vlogging tools, classic 'digital rangefinders' and, with the launch of the Fujifilm X-H2S, powerful professional cameras for both stills photography and video. And as if that wasn't enough, the Fujifilm GFX range has made brought medium photography into the mainstream.

Fujifilm is probably best known for its X-series mirrorless cameras, and these include high-end pro models like the new Fujifilm X-H2S, retro classics like the Fujifilm X-Pro3 and much cheaper X-E4, and all-round affordable cameras for enthusiasts like the X-T30 II and X-S10.

The big news right now, of course, is that Fujifilm has launched its new new flagship X-mount model, the X-H2S. This takes over from one of our favorites, the Fujifilm X-T4, an impressively powerful camera in its own right.

These are likely to be the most popular models in the Fujifilm range, but we've also included the beautiful Fujifilm X100V. This is a fixed-lens compact that looks and handles like a classic film camera. It's slim enough to slide into a jacket pocket and unobtrusive enough for all kinds of street and event photography.

And we also have to include two of Fujifilm's medium format GFX cameras. These are larger and more specialized, but quite incredible in their own way. The GFX 50S II costs less than many high-end full frame cameras, and the mighty 102MP GFX 100S doubles the resolution of top full frame models, matches them for autofocus features, in-body stabilization and 4K video, yet costs little more.

So, Fujifilm has it all: cameras for beginners, enthusiasts and experts. Fujifilm cameras come and go quite frequently, so this list is kept regularly up to date with all the models available now. One thing to note: this list focuses on digital cameras, so if you want to try out Fujifilm's Instax range of Polaroid-style instant cameras, you'll find plenty of them in our guide to the best instant cameras (opens in new tab).

The best Fujifilm camera in 2022

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

The Fujifilm X-S10 is the best all-round buy in the Fujifilm stable right now, and it has something for everyone. It's got a full-articulated screen and generally handles very well, despite having fewer external control dials and buttons compared to other cameras in the X-series. Having IBIS (in-body stabilization) is also a huge bonus, making it easier to shoot hand-held with slower shutter speeds, which is hugely useful for low-light work. In terms of APS-C cameras, we're hard pressed to think of one that offers a better balance of features, performance and price than the Fujifilm X-S10, and that's why it's our top pick.

Read more: Fujifilm X-S10 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

The Fujifilm X-T30 has been one of the firm's most popular cameras for quite some time, packing bits and pieces of pro-level tech into a body that is sized and priced for a more casual user. This X-T30 II is not a huge upgrade on the original X-T30, instead it's a minor refresh, with a larger screen and inherited autofocus technology from the flagship X-T4. It's clearly designed to mollify those who have been champing at the bit for an X-T40, and it should just about manage that. Capable of creating gorgeous-looking images, especially with the various film simulation modes, the X-T30 II is a hugely pleasurable camera to use. It's not much of an upgrade on the original X-T30, which is still widely available, so if it's a little beyond your budget, that camera might be the better option.

• Read more: Fujifilm X-T30 II review

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

(opens in new tab)

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a firm favorite at DCW for several reasons. It's possibley the best and most sophisticated APS-C camera you can buy (or was, before the X-H2S) thanks to its 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization, 4K video, extensive range of codecs, super-fast burse speeds, a responsive EVF viewfinder, its full articulated screen and its impressive battery life. The sensor is a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans sensor which is more than enough resolution for most people and it can shoot really high quality 4K too. The initial RRP is a bit higher than its predecessor (the Fujifilm X-T3) but you are getting a lot more for your money.

Read more: Fujifilm X-T4 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

(opens in new tab)

4. Fujifilm X-H2S It's Fujifilm's most powerful X-mount camera yet but the price reflects that Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: APS-C X-Trans 5 CMOS Megapixels: 26.1 Lens mount: Fujifilm X Screen: 3-inch articulating touchscreen, 1.62m dots Viewfinder: EVF, 5.76m dots Max continuous shooting speed: 40fps Max video resolution: 6K User level: Expert/professional Today's Best Deals View at Jessops (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 40fps continuous shooting + 6K/4K 120p video + In-body stabilization Reasons to avoid - The price reflects its power

Only just announced, the Fujifilm X-H2S is the new flagship camera in the Fujifilm X-mount range. We thought the X-T4 had it all, but the X-H2S goes further, with a chunky pro-spec body and handling, a top-mounted status panel and a fifth-generation sensor offering four times the speed of its predecessor. The X-H2S can shoot at 40fps with minimal screen blackout, capture 6K video or 4K at up to 120p, has in-body stabilization, a flip-out vari-angle screen and a 5.76m dot electronic viewfinder. So why isn't it right at the top of this list? Because there's so much power here that only a professional photographer or videographer will need it – and it comes at a price. The X-H2S is the ultimate professional APS-C camera. Or at least it is for now, because we believe a 40MP X-H2 is coming later this year.

• Read more: Fujifilm X-H2S review

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

Styled on a classic rangefinder camera but featuring the latest digital technology, The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 is aimed at people who want a retro camera with modern features. The X-Pro 3 includes the latest 26.1MP X-Trans sensor, improved autofocus and a unique screen design. Instead of having a screen that always shows an image, it has a screen that folds flat against the body and using a small digital screen imitates film packet slots on the back of film cameras. The hybrid electrical/optical viewfinder makes it stand out from other Fujifilm cameras as it offers a fully electronic mode, an optical mode with electronic overlays and a digital rangefinder mode. The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 comes in black, Dura black or Dura silver. The Dura models come with a surface-hardening technology called Duratect which is applied to achieve strong scratch resistance so it will look brand new for longer. Released in 2019, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 has retained its high price point, otherwise, it might appear higher in the list. This is certainly a camera that you would buy if you're looking for something a little more specialist.

Read more: Fujifilm X-Pro3 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

At first glance, the Fujifilm X-E4 might seem very similar to the X-T4 but in reality, it's quite a different camera. While the X-T4 is aimed at professionals looking for a decent all-rounder, the X-E4 is more aimed at enthusiasts or travel photographers who want something compact and portable but with the handling of a traditional camera. The X-E4 features the same sensor and focussing system as the X-T4 but it doesn't include IBIS. Unlike the X-T4, the X-E4 is a rangefinder-style camera which, a bit like Marmite, some people love and some people hate. The X-E4 comes in a kit with the Fujifilm XF 27mm f/2.8 lens which not only looks and feels well made, it also delivers high-end performance. The X-E4 comes in either black or silver and it works best with Fujifilm's prime lenses.

Read more: Fujifilm X-E4 review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

Fujifilm's original X100 was the camera that sparked people's obsession with Fujifilm's retro-styled modern cameras. Five models later, the Fujifilm X100V is still a very popular choice for those who want a premium camera without the faff of changing lenses. With a street-friendly fixed lens equivalent to 35mm, it makes it the perfect camera for street photographers or portrait photographers alike. It possesses the same exceptional build quality of all Fujifilm cameras in a small, pocketable version that makes it ever so portable. It has the same 26.1MP X-Trans sensor as the X-T4 and the same hybrid viewfinder as in the X-Pro 3. The X100V might just be the most advanced, APS-C fixed lens camera on the market and certainly aimed at enthusiasts but its slick design and up-to-date features don't come cheap.

Read more: Fujifilm X100V review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

(opens in new tab)

Fujifilm revolutionised the world of medium format with its mirrorless GFX series of comparatively small and relatively affordable large-sensor cameras. The GFX 50S II is perhaps the best distillation of the formula yet, cramming a gorgeous 51.4MP sensor into a body that's actually portable. What's new with this model though is the 6.5-stop image stabilisation system, improved over the other GFX cameras and further expanding the camera's real-world usability. This also enables the inclusion of a Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode, which combines16 RAW images to create huge 200MP files. The GFX 50S II has a burst rate of just 3fps, and can only shoot Full HD video at 30p, but Fujifilm has correctly divined that nobody is buying this camera for its action-shooting or video capabilities. It does what it's designed to do and does it exceptionally well.

Read more: Fujifilm GFX 50S II review

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

9. Fujifilm GFX 100S It's the medium format camera with everything, including 4K, IBIS, phase AF, 102MP and a VERY competitive price Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 102MP Lens mount: Fujifilm G LCD: 3.2-inch 2-axis touchscreen, 2.36 million dots Viewfinder: EVF, 3.69 million dots Max continuous shooting speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 4K at 30fps User level: Professional Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Surprisingly compact and affordable + 102MP images + Snappy AF performance + Improved image stabilization Reasons to avoid - Still heavy for long handheld use - 8-way joystick takes getting used to

Fujifilm is doing something for medium format photography that no other brand has managed. It's made the luxury of having a 100MP sensor more affordable while maintaining incredible image quality, fast autofocus and a high-end build. The GFX100S has a more compact body than the original GFX 100 but doesn't compromise on sensor resolution or in-body stabilization. Somehow, Fujifilm has managed to make a camera that delivers everything the original GFX100 could deliver, only in a smaller body and at not much more than half the price. It's the kind of camera wizardry we live for and there's no surprise it made it into our top ten.

Read more: Fujifilm GFX 100S review (opens in new tab)

How we test cameras

We test cameras both in real-world shooting scenarios and in carefully controlled lab conditions. Our lab tests measure resolution, dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. Resolution is measured using ISO resolution charts, dynamic range is measured using DxO Analyzer test equipment and DxO Analyzer is also used for noise analysis across the camera's ISO range. We use both real-world testing and lab results to inform our comments in buying guides.

More buying guides