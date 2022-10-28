Best budget action camera for under £100 in 2022

One time, toughened action cameras (opens in new tab) ready for whatever the outdoors or active bodies could throw at them came at a premium cost, despite otherwise modest specification and feature sets. Nowadays, with the market fairly saturated, a bit of shopping around and research will unearth models that can take the heat… without causing a meltdown of either the camera or your wallet in the process.

OK, so there will be a degree of compromise and level headedness involved in the purchase decision: you’ll be going for the less publicly recognized or acclaimed brands – as you won’t be bagging the latest and best GoPro camera (opens in new tab) for under £100.

However, considering you may well be strapping the camera to a surfboard, a bike or even your dog’s collar, then there will be extra peace of mind to be had from the fact that it hasn’t cost you a fortune in the first place.

However, you’ll naturally still want to make sure any action camera’s specification is sufficient to do what you want it to do. While cheap may be enticing, you don’t want to be actively throwing money away on an action camera that doesn't come up to scratch.

Consider therefore whether features 4K, Wi-Fi connectivity and/or a back screen via which you can compose and review shots and get instant feedback would be an advantage – or if you’re happy doing without such cost-adding features.

So without further ado let’s cast our eye over seven of the best budget action camera options that won’t break the bank…

1: AKASO EK7000 Pro Best budget action camera overall Specifications Weight: 61g Waterproof: Yes, to 40 metres 4K video: At 25fps 1080p video: At 60fps 720p video: No Stills resolution: 16 megapixels Battery life: Up to 90 minute per charge Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 4K video capture, + Remote operation Reasons to avoid - The required microSD card is not included, - No Bluetooth connectivity

This upgrade of the 2016 EX7000 model sticks a ‘Pro’ suffix on the name and shoehorns in 4K shooting. In fact we appear to get a decent return for our cash as this model also features 16MP photos and two-inch touch screen. There’s anti shake too, albeit of the electronic variety, while waterproof housing enables it to withstand depths of 40 metres/ 131ft and a selectable diving mode allows users to compensate for a lack of red light for underwater scenes. Images are saved to optional microSD card, which is obviously an extra cost. Included in the box is a remote controller that can be strapped to your wrist, plus various mounts and tethering cables and the two lithium polymer batteries it requires. As the above suggests, Wi-Fi is included here, as is the ability to achieve time-lapse special effects, so in all this is an option worth further investigation.

2: SJCAM SJ8 Air Big screen makes this a great budget action cam option Specifications Weight: 80g Waterproof: Yes, to 30 metres 4K video: No 1080p video: At 30fps 720p video: At 30fps Stills resolution: 14 megapixels Battery life: Up to 130 minute per charge Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + SJCAM phone app for the transferring (and editing) of videos & photos + Larger screen than rivals Reasons to avoid - No 4K video

Pitched as a ‘sports’ camera offering 160° shooting, with a claimed unit weight of a mere 80g, this compact device features a 2.33-inch touch screen and a 14MP Panasonic made sensor, along with Wi-Fi and Ultra HD video clips of 1296P at 30fps.The connectivity option is useful, as there is also a downloadable SJCAM app that allows photos and video to be edited on via smartphone and immediately shared via social media. As with others of its ilk, the device boasts waterproofing to depths of 30 metres if using the supplied housing. Power comes courtesy of a 1000 mAh battery, claimed to offer an improved performance over previous models.

3. Wolfang GA300 A 4K action camera that comes with lots of extras Specifications Weight: 67g Waterproof: Yes, to 40 metres with dive case 4K video: At up to 60fps 1080p video: At up to 120fps 720p video: At up to 240fps Stills resolution: 20 megapixels Battery life: Up to 80 minute per charge Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent stills + Responsive touchscreen + Built-in tripod thread Reasons to avoid - Average image stabilization - No external mic support - No 24p/25p frame rates

Wolfang makes a range of budget action cameras, and this one is in the middle of that range, coming in just under our $100 price mark. It impresses on paper with its wide range of resolutions and frame rates, allowing you to shoot 4K at either 60fps or the standard 30fps; and for slo-mo fans, the option of a 240 frame-per-second option at 720p is highly desirable. The camera is supplied with a whole box of mounts and accessories - with the 40m underwater housing being a particularly useful freebie. See our full Wolfang GA300 full review (opens in new tab).

4: AKASO Brave 6 Voice activation is great for vloggers and selfie lovers Specifications Weight: 78g Waterproof: Yes, to 30 metres 4K video: At 24fps 1080p video: At 60fps 720p video: No Stills resolution: megapixels Battery life: Up to 90 minute per charge Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Voice activated operation + Adjustable angle of view Reasons to avoid - microSD card not included

Upgrading the earlier Brave 4 model, this latest iteration offers the ability to control the device hands-free using just your voice – barking out such commands as ‘Akaso – take photo’ or ‘Akaso – video start’. Once again we get built in image stabilization of the electronic variety, integral Wi-Fi and, here, the welcome ability to control the camera’s angle of view – selecting 170°, 140°, 110° and 70° according to the user’s needs. As one would expect ,the ‘Brave’ can also withstand a bit of water – here down to a claimed depth of 98 feet / 30 metres – and shoot 4K video in addition to 20MP stills. Further flexibility is added via a wireless remote control. In short, we’re getting a lot of bang for not much buck.

5: Vivitar DVR783HD Comes with helmet and bike mounts Specifications Weight: 220g Waterproof: Yes, to 3 metres 4K video: No 1080p video: No 720p video: Yes (frame rate unspecified) Stills resolution: 5 megapixels Battery life: Not specified Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Supplied with helmet and bike mounts Reasons to avoid - Fairly low resolution stills and video - Can’t be used in water at a depth of more than three metres

Available in various body colors, this more conventional looking action camera from Vivitar ticks most of the boxes despite offering a fairly pedestrian level of specification that includes 5.1 megapixel images, video recording at a high definition 720P, plus waterproofing to a so-so depth of 10ft or three metres.

Keeping things simple, this unit comes with a lithium ion battery and charger, as well as a helmet and bike mount for capturing footage while on the move. While this camera may be fairly basic, it does manage to squeeze in a 1.8-inch LCD screen, while, like most in its class, images are written to microSD card.

6: VTech Kidizoom Action Cam HD The best budget action camera for kids Specifications Weight: 649g Waterproof: Waterproof case supplied 4K video: No 1080p video: No 720p video: Yes Stills resolution: 1 megapixel Battery life: 150 minute per charge Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fun design + Suitable for children aged 5 and above + Comes with waterproof housing and float handle + Comes with bike mount Reasons to avoid - Low-resolution stills - Requires additional housing to be fully waterproof

Get the kids into moviemaking young with this fun action cam that is designed for use by kids as young as five years old. The basic camera specification is not much to write home about - shooting 720p video which just about qualifies as HD. And stills are a disappointing one megapixel. But this camera is all about the fun... and it makes getting action footage easy by being supplied with a waterproof housing, a floating handle, and a clamp to attach the camera to a bike. The camera has a 128MB internal memory - but benefits from an investment in a microSD card so that you have plenty of room for clips.

