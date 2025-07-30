Dedicated webcams often don’t have much in common with interchangeable lens cameras, but a new option from Elgato is the first webcam to support threaded lens filters. The Elgato Facecam 4K supports 49mm threaded filters, a feature that allows the webcam to use the same camera filters that are typically designed with interchangeable lenses in mind.

Support for threaded filters allows the Elgato Facecam 4K to support a number of different added effects. Users could slip on a diffusion filter for light blooms and softer skin, a starburst filter to add interest to that background lighting, or perhaps a polarizing filter so you can block whoever is on the other end from seeing details of what’s outside the window behind you.

The company says that the new webcam delivers “DSLR-like 4K60 video,” in part because the camera allows users to adjust factors like shutter speed, ISO, and white balance. The webcam’s software even supports LUTs for color-grading live video, as well as HDR support.

(Image credit: Elgato)

The Facecam 4K uses a 1/1.8-inch Sony Starvis 2 sensor, a series designed for enhancing image quality in low light. That’s combined with a custom-made prime lens and the company’s latest processor.

The webcam’s list of features also includes auto-framing using a face tracking tool and support for Stream Deck.

Elgato, a subsidiary of Corsair, says that the webcam is designed for creators.

“As the creator economy evolves, we see opportunities to expand what a streaming webcam can do, especially through software, filters, and deeper app integrations,” said Thi La, CEO of Corsiar. “We’re excited to give creators the tools they need to enhance their brand image, and this is just one step in our broader plan to drive further innovation.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Elgato FaceCam 4K, which works with both Mac and Windows devices, retails for $199.99 / £179.99. The webcam is available from Elgato’s website and Amazon.

You may also like

Browse the best 4K webcams or the best cameras for YouTube.