Just announced: The Hollyland Vcore transforms your smartphone into a professional video monitor

Hollyland has launched the Vcore, a wireless video transmission system that enables filmmakers and content creators to use their smartphones as professional camera monitors.

Designed to make video production lighter and more affordable, the Vcore connects directly to your camera and phone, offering real-time 4K monitoring without the need for a dedicated external on-camera monitor.

Aimed at entry-level users and semi-professional filmmakers, the Vcore combines wireless transmission, monitoring, and intelligent workflow tools in a compact, all-in-one system. Once connected, via HDMI to the camera and USB-C to a smartphone, users can monitor footage through the HollyView app, which supports real-time 4K video at 30fps.

Compatible with both Android and Apple iOS, the Vcore can transmit over the 5GHz band with a range of up to 350 feet (100 metres) and a low latency of around 65ms. It’s also compatible with Hollyland’s Pyro series receivers, supporting up to four monitoring devices simultaneously; ideal for multi-crew or client-viewing setups.

For creators working on fast-paced shoots, the system offers 1080p proxy recording at 60fps (H.264), with automatic timecode and frame rate detection for smooth syncing in post-production software such as Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve. Proxy files are saved in MP4 format to an internal SD card, providing an instant backup and easy import path.

The HollyView app adds several useful production tools, including clip tagging, naming, and organization, directly during recording. It can also trigger simultaneous MP4 recording on the linked phone, making it easy to review or share footage on the go.

Another standout feature is the ability to connect to the camera via USB for uncompressed RAW or JPEG capture, which can be transmitted wirelessly in real time to mobile devices or directly to macOS using the Capture One plugin.

Hollyland has also included some creative touches, such as remote camera control, live streaming, and real-time chroma keying for green screen effects, giving users advanced flexibility straight from their smartphone setup.

With a price of $221 (UK and Australian prices to be confirmed), the Vcore provides a cost-effective alternative to dedicated field monitors, especially for those who already rely on their phones as creative tools.

Vcore, Vcore magnetic mount, Vcore phone holder (Image credit: Hollyland)

