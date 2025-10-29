Get up to 77% off Luminar Neo plans in MEGA Skylum Black Friday sale

Hot on the heels of Skylum’s meaty fall update announcement for Luminar Neo and the launch of the Luminar Ecosystem, the AI-infused image editing outfit has kick-started its Black Friday campaign early with up to 77% off Luminar Neo plans. Perpetual licenses start at just £69, which is one heck of a deal when you consider the starting RRP of £357.

I’ve used Luminar Neo myself, and I think it’s a great choice for newbie photographers who want to start editing without having to conquer a difficult learning curve, or prolific photographers who want to use Luminar’s extensive AI features to speed up their workflow so they can spend more time out and about with their camera.

Save £288 Skylum Luminar Neo – Perpetual Desktop License: was £357 now £69 at Skylum Skylum’s entry point to the Luminar Ecosystem is ideal for anyone who simply wants desktop access to Luminar Neo at a great price. The Perpetual Desktop License grants you Luminar Neo, one year of Generate Tools access, 100 creative add-ons, and the Luminar Neo Video Course. You’ll also get access to upcoming features in fall 2025 and the Spring Update 2026.

Save £296 Skylum Luminar Neo – Perpetual Cross-device: was £405 now £109 at Skylum The Perpetual Cross-device license grants you everything within the Perpetual Desktop License, but also includes the Luminar Neo mobile app for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. This will also include the cross-device editing mobile to desktop feature that’s coming in the fall update, making this package the preferred choice for on-the-go creators who work across mobile and desktop devices.

Save £335 Skylum Luminar Neo – Perpetual Max: was £464 now £129 at Skylum If you want everything the Luminar Neo Ecosystem has to offer, then for just £10 more than the previous license, you can pick up the Perpetual Max license. This includes everything bundled with the two aforementioned licenses, as well as Creative Library Access. This is a great option for prolific photographers who want to organize and work with large image libraries.

Skylum’s fall update, set to go live in early November, brings with it the launch of the Luminar Neo Ecosystem. This allows users to take advantage of a cross-device, mobile-to-desktop workflow. Skylum will also be launching Spaces, described as a place for hobbyists and pro photographers to “share personalized, curated web galleries that inspire, connect, and bring their work to life with their community, customers, and other creatives—without needing their own website.”

Headline new features for Luminar Neo include a new Photo Restoration feature, which allows users to restore old or damaged photographs via the power of AI. Another new AI feature is AI Assistant, a chatbot that users can use to access editing tips, inspiration, and help regarding specific tasks. If all that wasn’t enough, Relight AI has been replaced with Light Depth, which Skylum is calling an “even more powerful” AI-driven tool. This can be used to add virtual light sources that can be moved three-dimensionally within the image.

And that’s before you consider Luminar Neo in its current state: an innovative photo-editing software suite that's jam-packed with AI-infused tools, as well as a more traditional RAW editing workflow with all the usual sliders and curves tools.

