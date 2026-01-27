In an era of artificial intelligence, real emotion and stories are poised to shape the year’s photography trends – but that data is surprisingly coming from an AI-heavy photography software. Aftershoot recently shared a survey of wedding and portrait photographers highlighting the biggest photo trends of 2026. The common thread running through all five trends? Photography will trend more towards less perfection, more human in 2026, Aftershoot says.

The survey hints that photographs that favor emotion and story – and even analog photography – will be key in 2026.

An AI-heavy software company publishing a list of trends that feel rather anti-AI feels a bit strange – but Aftershoot isn’t a tool for generating fake images from a blank canvas. The software company is known for tools like AI-assisted culling to find the best shots faster, along with AI editing profiles that learn a photographer’s signature style to speed up the editing process.

AI is still listed among the software company’s predictions for 2026, but as a behind-the-scenes tool. As Aftershoot describes it, the survey of professional photographers offers insights that “point to a future defined by emotion over perfection, substance over style, and technology working quietly behind the scenes – not replacing the artist, but supporting them.”

According to a survey of Aftershoot photographers, these are the biggest photography trends to watch for in 2026.

Emotion over perfection

(Image credit: Fran Ortiz / Aftershoot)

One key trend for 2026 is that the photographs with the most impact will prioritize emotion over perfection. The trend predicts that factors like posing, sharpness, and other technical standards will take a backseat to emotion.

“What’s coming is more humanity and less posture,” Fran Ortiz , destination wedding photographer, told Aftershoot. “Unfocused photos that pinch you, tears that don’t get retouched, hugs that almost smell. Photography that feels like a memory already lived.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“People are craving real expressions and real moments,” added portrait photographer Tanya Smith . “Clients want to see personality-led brands – real people with real points of view, not just pretty photos.”

Story-driven imagery

(Image credit: Joy Zamora / Aftershoot)

Photography has always been a way to tell a story without words, but as emotion becomes a top priority, so too does telling stories. Aftershoot predicts that story-driven photographs and documentary-style work will be a key trend for 2026.

While the trend crosses multiple genres, the documentary style is rising particularly fast in wedding photography. “The future of weddings is not about producing a flawless editorial set,” said editorial wedding photographer Joy Zamora . “It’s about transforming the couple’s story, quirks, values, and emotional world into something unforgettable.”

Analog aesthetics

Film has been gradually making a comeback – but photographers predict that analog photography is going to be even bigger in 2026. Analog photograph in part builds on the trend for imperfection, though Ortiz notes it's not a retro-looking Instagram filter but photography that feels timeless.

“Analogue is going to explode,” said wildlife photographer Paul Williams . “It’s imperfect, and it has soul. That’s why it resonates.”

AI behind-the-scenes

(Image credit: Esther Kay / Aftershoot)

Importantly, Aftershoot isn’t saying that AI won’t be a key part of 2026 photography trends – but predicts that AI software will be more valuable behind-the-scenes. The company says that using AI behind-the-scenes to help with tedious tasks like culling and retouching allows the photographers to spend more time on creative storytelling.

“AI will streamline culling, editing, and color work,” predicts motherhood and maternity portrait photographer Esther Kay . “But the art remains human. The luxury look of 2026 is authenticity – real texture, real emotion, real connection.”

Personal branding and identity

(Image credit: Joy Zamora / Aftershoot)

The final photography trend Aftershoot photographers are predicting for 2026? Those portraits will go beyond how someone looks and be more about personal identity and personality.

“Portraits aren’t just portraits anymore – they’re identity,” Kay said. “Entrepreneurs, creators, and professionals want branding imagery that tells a story and defines their visual voice.”

You may also like

Browse the best photo editing software or the best AI culling software.