Skylum’s Luminar Neo mobile app is recognised with Google Award
Luminar Neo Mobile has been named Google Play’s ‘Best Multi-Device App of 2025’
Skylum Luminar Mobile – Luminar: Photo Editor as it appears on Google Play – has received the Google Play Best of 2024 Award for Best Multi-Device App. This mobile version of Skylum’s popular photo editing software, Luminar Neo, is available on both Android and ChromeOS (as well as iOS), so Google users are well catered for, whether they edit on a camera phone, tablet, or Chromebook. According to Skylum, Google Play praised the apps’ cross-device workflow, with users able to begin a project on one device and “seamlessly” move onto another.
VP of Growth at Skylum, Kostiantyn Tymoschuk, said: “We are very honored to have won the Google Play Award for Best Multi-Device App. This recognizes our team’s years of effort to make Luminar not only powerful, but truly universal. It is a tribute to the thoughtful design and our users, who inspire us every day with their use of Luminar.”
Skylum’s triumph comes soon after the desktop software’s fall update (available on Windows and macOS), which debuted the Luminar Ecosystem, designed to enable cross-platform editing for the first time. This has introduced a new mobile-to-desktop workflow, so creatives can begin a project out in the field, on the app, and seamlessly transition to their computer when required. The fall update has also introduced several new AI-infused tools, including an impressive dimensional lighting tool as well as photo colorization and restoration in just a few clicks.
You can currently get up to 77% off Luminar Neo plans in Skylum’s mega Black Friday sale. And if you’re looking for deals in general, make sure you keep tabs on the best Black Friday camera deals.
