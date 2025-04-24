Generative AI can help translate ideas into rough sketches – and one of Adobe’s newest generative AI tools wants to help creatives organize those ideas. Firefly Boards is a new beta feature inside Adobe Firefly designed specifically for creating and collaborating on moodboards, storyboards and other visual brainstorming.

Adobe originally previewed the idea as Project Concept last year, before officially announcing it as Firefly Boards at Adobe Max London 2025. Now, that idea has taken shape as Firefly Boards, a tool that’s part of the online Firefly platform.

Firefly Boards feels like a mix of generative AI and moodboarding apps like Apple’s Freeform, enabling creatives to place and organize visuals and notes on an expansive canvas designed to grow as the idea grows.

Boards enable creatives to create virtual moodboards by arranging graphics and text on a canvas. As a Firefly tool, generative AI is a key part of the tool. Using Firefly, users can type in prompts to generate a graphic to place on the board.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Generative AI can also combine multiple ideas by selecting two graphics and choosing the remix tool. Setting a graphic as a reference image will apply the style of one image to another for further refining concepts within the board.

As users work with Firefly to generate different concepts, AI tools can also help organize the board. For example, users can select a group of images and have the AI automatically arrange them or align them in a row rather than manually organizing the images.

Adobe says that creators have been asking for a faster and easier way to explore ideas before moving into production, a request that served as the launching point for Boards. The company describes it as “an AI-first surface for moodboarding, storyboarding, brainstorming, and exploring creative concepts.”

(Image credit: Adobe)

Using moodboards has long served as a starting point for large photography projects as a way for photographers to gather anything from fashion and colors to other artwork to help refine an idea before heading out to shoot.

Firefly Boards expands on that moodboarding concept by integrating a text-to-image generator that can help create a visual of ideas that existed first in words.

I’ve previously seen photographers use generative AI’s inherent randomness to create unusual ideas before going out and creating an even better iteration of the concept with a camera. However, AI is also heavily criticized in the art community, and using a computer to help generate ideas will likely draw some criticism.

The Firefly Boards feature is rolling out to the web-based Adobe Firefly platform as a public beta tool.

