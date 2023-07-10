How to make Adobe Firefly generative AI work for you, not against you

As a middle-aged photographer and videomaker I’m no stranger to the evolution of technology. As a kid in the 1970s, I visited my dad’s office and saw my first photocopier. I quickly realized that if I drew a spaceship I could copy it multiple times and create an entire space fleet in a few minutes! The concept of a machine helping me be creative blew my mind!

As a videomaker in the 1980s, I needed to lug a large camera that was plugged into an even larger (and heavier) video recorder. I then had to edit the footage by copying clips from tape to tape. Fast forward to the 21st Century and I’m much happier I can shoot superior-quality HD footage on a palm-sized smartphone and use the phone’s non-linear editing app to make and share shows that other people can view on their smartphones! When it comes to being creative I’ve always happily adopted advancements in technology, and I view AI-generated imagery as another welcome development in a long line of change.

It took me around 20 minutes to refine my text description of a toy photo’s spooky house background before I was happy with the AI-generated results. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

To me, AI is a tool I can enjoy using to complement my creative photography, not to replace it. Sure, I could type in a description of an image into an AI image generator such as - ‘angry man shouts at his computer with steam coming out of his ears’ and AI would generate a complete picture in seconds. However, if you try this text prompt in Adobe Firefly you get a cartoonish and unconvincing image that’s a crude mix between CGI and cheesy clip art. I’ve got no interest in creating a stand-alone image using AI. I do however find AI-generated imagery is a useful tool when it comes to my hobby - toy photography!

As a lifelong Doctor Who fan I’ve recently enjoyed taking pictures of real-world locations and compositing Doctor Who toys into those places. I get creative satisfaction in making the lighting of the toys in my home studio match the lights in the location to produce a convincing composite. Occasionally I’ll fancy adding a background that I don’t have a photo of, such as the hall of a spooky Victorian house or a Martian landscape. By typing a description of a location into a text field in Adobe Firefly I can summon up a suitable background in around 20 minutes. This involves tweaking the text prompt and changing drop-downs to adjust the computer-generated image’s lighting and camera angle so that it suits the lighting and composition of my action figure shot.

Here’s a typical toy photo composite where I light the toys to match a real background’s lighting. I still used Photoshop’s AI-enhanced Sky replacement command to add a more colourful sky. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

I tend to shoot the backgrounds for my toy photography scenes, but sometimes AI provides a more suitable solution such as this Martian backdrop. (Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

Once I’ve downloaded my AI-generated image I place it in the background of my shot and blur it to create a shallow depth-of-field effect. The AI background is secondary to the toys, rather than being the main focus of the image, so I feel that I still ‘own’ the finished piece. Plus I enjoy the creative process of refining the description and tweaking settings in Adobe Firefly to help its AI component get the look I’m after. Like my dad’s office photocopier, AI-generated imagery is yet another marvelous technological springboard to enabling my creativity, not a replacement for it.

George Cairns can be found playing with his toys over at Instagram as @scifitoyphoto

