Adobe Firefly is built on licensed images rather than data scraped from the internet, but the software giant will soon let creators create their own AI model using their own images. On Tuesday, October 28, Adobe announced the private beta testing of Firefly Custom Models, a tool that allows users to personalize their own Firefly model.

Adobe’s enterprise customers can already tweak the AI using their own data, but the tool will soon be opening to creatives. Firefly Custom Models allows users to drag and drop images to customize the AI. Adobe says creators can use any images that they have the rights to. That allows creators to customize the Firefly AI model in order to get results more consistent with their own style.

Announced during Adobe Max, Adobe says that all Custom Models are private by default and can only be shared with authorization for the person who created the custom model. Adobe also says that images uploaded to train a custom AI won't be used to train the general Firefly model, and will only be used for the custom model.

During the private beta, the custom models will be available to use inside the Firefly app or Firefly Boards. Adobe hasn’t indicated if such a feature might eventually make its way to longstanding applications like Photoshop. But, Photoshop now supports more third-party partner models than before, including Google Gemini 2.5 and Black Forest Labs Flux.1 Kontext.

Adobe’s approach to AI is to use licensed and public domain images for training, helping to negate some of the copyright concern that arises when an AI is trained and used on publicly available data from the internet. The ability to customize that AI with a creator’s own work seems like a natural expansion of that approach.

For now, Firefly Custom Models is launching only in private beta, which requires an invite, but the announcement indicates that, if testing goes well, the tool could eventually be more widely available. Adobe currently has a waiting list for the public beta test.

