Adobe Express gets even more accessible with powerful new web app

Adobe, has just unveiled the latest version of its innovative content creation app, Adobe Express for desktop. The updated web app adds exciting new features designed to make creative expression fast, easy, and enjoyable for users of all skill levels. The all-new Adobe Express Beta introduced the Firefly beta generative AI capabilities, marking a significant shift in creative power - and now you can access this on your computer, as well as on your mobile.

Adobe first made its foray into the world of AI in March 2023 with the launch of Adobe Firefly - an image to tet generator that could be used online or integrated with Photoshop or Lightroom. This AI-first, all-in-one content creation app empowers users to design and share outstanding content without the need for advanced skills. With its cutting-edge features, Adobe Express aims to revolutionize how people approach content creation.

Adobe Firefly is a popular tool for photo editing, design, video creation, document manipulation, and generative AI into a single, powerful editor. Since it launched users have generated more than 1 billion images making it Adobe's most successful beta launch ever.

Millions of users worldwide, regardless of their skill level, are already benefiting from Adobe Express. The app has enabled them to produce captivating social content, compelling videos, visually appealing PDFs, digital cards, flyers, book reports, resumes, and much more. Now available in over 100 languages Firefly has opened its benefits to people all over the world.

Image 1 of 2 Before using Adobe Express for web background removal tool (Image credit: Head or Dead Photography) ... and after (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

These remarkable AI-driven features are now accessible on the desktop web app, with plans in place to extend the latest version of Adobe Express to mobile devices in the near future. The latest additions to Adobe Express include workflow with Creative Cloud apps, new video and design templates with over 200 million assessments, and royalty-free Adobe stock images to choose from including audio, fonts, video and shapes, PDF support, real-time co-editing for efficient collaboration and seamless animations such as fade in, flicker and bungee.

Govind Balakrishnan, the Senior Vice President of Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of Express. He stated, "With groundbreaking innovations and generative AI at the core of Express, we're empowering an ever-expanding user base with an AI-first, all-in-one tool that makes content creation fast, easy, and fun."

Having reaped the benefits of Adobe’s Generative Fill tool to remove people from a photo, expand a background and completely remove objects from photos, expanding its operation to the web makes it even or accessible and even more powerful a tool. For students, professionals or hobbyists photographers, designers and illustrators, Adobe’s Firefly is an incredibly powerful tool that is now more accessible than ever.

