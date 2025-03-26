Kodak slashes the cost of its film scanners in Amazon Big Spring Sale

News
By published

These great deals could help you digitize all those old negatives and slides

Kodak Slide N Scan deal
(Image credit: Kodak)

Have you still got shoeboxes or draws full of old photos that you wish you could view on your computer and phone? You are not alone - lots of us have cherished memories on negatives or slides that we wish were digitized so that they can be seen and shared with family and friends. Some great deals on Kodak scanners in Amazon's spring sale could be just what you need.

There are lots of film scanner options around, but Kodak has made its name in this area with a range of all-in-one scanners, where you don't need a computer to get your images digitized. And what's more, they have built-in screens that are great for helping you find the best frames from your collection.

Three of Kodak's models are now in the sale - with the key difference between them being the size of th viewing screen…

Kodak Slide N Scan 7in
Kodak Slide N Scan 7in: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 We loved the big 7-inch screen that is built-into this all-in-on scanner - which is great for viewing slides and negatives as well as scanning them. It has a 22 megapixel sensor, and can work with 35mm, 126, and 110 film formats.

See our full Kodak Slide N Scan review

View Deal
Kodak Slide N Scan 5in
Kodak Slide N Scan 5in: was $179.99 now $152.99 at Amazon

Save $27 This version of the Slide N Scan has a smaller 5-inch screen, and takes up less space - but also offers 22-megapixel scanning of 35mm, 126, 110 negatives and slides.

View Deal
Kodak Scanza
Kodak Scanza: was $149.99 now $127.49 at Amazon

Save $22.49 This multi-format film scanner can convert 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm negatives and slides into digital image files using its built-in 14 megapixel sensor and 3.5in LCD screen.

See our full Kodak Scanza review

View Deal

Check out our guides to the best film scanners and to the best slide viewers

TOPICS
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

