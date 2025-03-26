Kodak slashes the cost of its film scanners in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Have you still got shoeboxes or draws full of old photos that you wish you could view on your computer and phone? You are not alone - lots of us have cherished memories on negatives or slides that we wish were digitized so that they can be seen and shared with family and friends. Some great deals on Kodak scanners in Amazon's spring sale could be just what you need.

There are lots of film scanner options around, but Kodak has made its name in this area with a range of all-in-one scanners, where you don't need a computer to get your images digitized. And what's more, they have built-in screens that are great for helping you find the best frames from your collection.

Three of Kodak's models are now in the sale - with the key difference between them being the size of th viewing screen…

