Kodak slashes the cost of its film scanners in Amazon Big Deal sale
These great deals could help you digitize all those old negatives and slides
Have you still got shoeboxes or draws full of old photos that you wish you could view on your computer and phone? You are not alone - lots of us have cherished memories on negatives or slides that we wish were digitized so that they can be seen and shared with family and friends. Some great deals on Kodak scanners in Amazon's spring sale could be just what you need.
There are lots of film scanner options around, but Kodak has made its name in this area with a range of all-in-one scanners, where you don't need a computer to get your images digitized. And what's more, they have built-in screens that are great for helping you find the best frames from your collection.
Three of Kodak's models are now in the sale - with the key difference between them being the size of th viewing screen…
Save $42 We loved the big 7-inch screen that is built-into this all-in-on scanner - which is great for viewing slides and negatives as well as scanning them. It has a 22 megapixel sensor, and can work with 35mm, 126, and 110 film formats.
See our full Kodak Slide N Scan review
Save $38 This version of the Slide N Scan has a smaller 5-inch screen, and takes up less space - but also offers 22-megapixel scanning of 35mm, 126, 110 negatives and slides.
Save $32 This multi-format film scanner can convert 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm negatives and slides into digital image files using its built-in 14 megapixel sensor and 3.5in LCD screen.
See our full Kodak Scanza review
This is a great device that allows you to digitize your old cine films - without the need for a projector, a screen or a computer! The 8MP sensor can create 1080P high-def video files which it saves onto an SD card. It is a great way to view old films too, as the
Check out our guides to the best film scanners and to the best slide viewers
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.