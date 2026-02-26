The Photography & Video Show 2026 is coming to the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre in just a few short weeks, and to help ramp up the excitement, the organizers are giving away a Canon EOS R8 bundle, Canon EOS R50 V Creator Kit, and Canon Selphy QX20 printer in our free prize draw! All you need to do is supply your email address to be in with a chance of winning these fabulous prizes.

The top prize is a bundle of a Canon EOS R8 camera, Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM lens, and Pixma PRO-200S professional photo printer, worth £2,289.99.

The runner-up takes home a Creator Kit comprising a Canon EOS R50 V vlogging camera and Canon RF-S 14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ, along with a couple of accessories, which would normally set you back £999.99.

And the third prize isn't to be sniffed at either, with the winner claiming a Canon Selphy QX20 instant printer, which retails at £124.99.

The brilliant Canon EOS R8 plus lens and printer could all be yours, in exchange for your email address! (Image credit: Canon)

We said of the Canon EOS R8: "The Canon EOS R8 kind of does it all. Whatever your photographic medium, this camera can shoot it. The R8 does not scrimp on the technology, using the same sensor and processor as the R6 Mark II, with the latest subject recognition and tracking, 24.2MP images, ISO all the way up to 102400, and that blistering 40 frames per second shooting speed."

We were equally enthusiastic about the Canon RF 24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM: "Full-frame compatible zoom lenses don’t get any smaller than this, and while it doesn’t stretch into telephoto territory, wide-angle and standard focal lengths are covered in style, complete with effective optical stabilization and snappy, near-silent autofocus. It’s a lens that truly punches above its weight."

Our five-star review of the Canon Pixma Pro-200S concluded: "For vibrant color photo prints on glossy and luster paper, there’s no beating the Canon Pixma Pro-200S, and it’s great for glossy black-and-white photos as well. When you want a bit of gloss, this is the perfect printer with quality that shines through. And it’s a bit of a speed demon to boot."

Our summary of the EOS R50 V and RF-S 14-30mm, which are central to the Creator Kit, went: "Invest in the Canon EOS R50 V, and you're not just arming yourself to create great content today – you're arming yourself with pro-level tools that will grow with you as your skills, reach, and monetization mature. Make sure you pick up the RF-S 14-30mm Power Zoom with it – these two are absolutely perfect dance partners."

Our reviewer of the Canon Selphy QX20 gushed: "I like the convenience and quality of the Canon Selphy QX20 printer. It’s great being able to print physical photo prints anywhere and everywhere, in less than a minute. It’s also very nice being able to share real prints with family and friends at special events."

So what are you waiting for – it takes just a couple of minutes to show your interest, and you could win some brilliant prizes!

The Photography & Video Show 2026 runs for four days from Saturday, March 14 to Tuesday, March 17, and will be open 10:00 to 17:00 every day. It is a must-attend event for anyone with an interest in photography or filmmaking: the biggest players in the industry show off all their latest kit; there are inspiring talks from famous content creators; and famous show deals where you can pick up the gear you've been lusting after at a knockdown price. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Tickets for The Photography & Video Show 2026 are now on sale, and you can get hold of yours (with a 20% discount on standard tickets with the code DCW26) at The Photography & Video Show box office.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future Plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.