"Shoot what you love, because it feeds the soul" – Carys Jones on succeeding as a fine-art equine photographer

Photograph of a horse titled ‘Blizzard’, by equine photographer Carys Jones, captured in Iceland in a January snowstorm and created in-camera using a slow shutter speed.

An award-winning equine and abstract photographer, Carys travels to countries including Austria, France, Iceland, Portugal, The Netherlands and Norway to seek out horses in their native environments and intriguing landscapes.

Having combined her twin passions of horses and photography into a successful career, Carys uses a range of in-camera techniques including long exposures and intentional camera movement to create striking fine-art images.

What you will be discussing in your talk 'The Horse In Motion: The art of creative equine photography'? I'll be sharing advice on capturing the 'traditional' image of a horse and what makes for a pleasing image, how to add greater creativity to your shots 'in camera', utilising multiple exposure, panning and intentional camera movement during the process, and giving tips on things to consider when planning a shoot with a horse. I'll also be suggesting locations in the UK where native horses can be found free-roaming – and how to stay safe when around horses.

'Reflections of the Camargue' (Image credit: © Carys Jones)

What – or who – inspired you to become a photographer? My father, who always had a camera with him when we went out and about, and my parents jointly for finally giving in to my pleas for a pony when I was young. The two pastimes – photography and horse riding – became centrepieces of my life but it was only when I could step aside from a corporate career that I considered combining these two passions. Workshops, including those run by Jonathan Chritchley, Valda Bailey and Doug Chinnery, offered me the opportunity to experiment and develop my style. So I have many sources of inspiration to thank for where I am today.

What's the best piece of photography-related advice you've ever been given? It has to be 'shoot what you love' – even if that element may form only part of your photographic work, it feeds the soul. 'When work is a pleasure, life is a joy', as the old saying goes. More widely, it has to be 'stay curious, keep learning and keep growing', by the actress Jane Fonda. It's a good mantra to live life by, generally.

'Fjord Crossing' (Image credit: © Carys Jones)

Of the work you have created in your career, which are you most proud of and why? 'Fjord Crossing', which was taken in Iceland in 2015 standing in a freezing fjord with leaky boots on, waiting for a herd of horses to pass by. It's the shot that gave me the confidence in my own ability and certainty of my future direction. There's also 'Blizzard', which was again taken in Iceland but more recently, in a January snowstorm and created in-camera using a slow shutter speed and taking advantage of the wild and windy weather conditions. Many people, when they see it printed, question whether it is a photograph at all. And 'Reflections of the Camargue'. Extremely unusual weather conditions in the Camargue area of France resulted in heavy mist and little wind making it possible to take this shot, which required only cropping in editing. It’s an example of how a little bit of luck always helps!

How does a photographer stand out at a time when smartphones have made everyone a photographer? Smartphones have enabled so many more people to experience the enjoyment and creativity of photography, which is great. In response, smartphones have driven photographers to become ever-more creative and utilise the sophistication of their 'kit' which is beyond the capability of an average smartphone. I believe smartphones have provided the impetus for higher standards from professionals, whilst highlighting the opportunities for images smartphones can't do justice to – for example, low-light situations or very fast action and the high resolutions required for quality prints. Increased creativity, the pursuit of high standards and the application of technical photographic knowledge will all help a photographer stand out.

See Carys Jones speak at The Photography & Video Show 2026

(Image credit: © Carys Jones)

'The Horse In Motion: The art of creative equine photography' with Carys Jones takes place on Saturday March 14, 2-2.30pm, in the Behind the Lens Theatre.

Find more information on The Photography & Video Show website