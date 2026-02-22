"Shoot the same species of animal again and again – it'll make you a better wildlife photographer"

Hailing from Norway but now based in Perthshire, Scotland, Espen Helland is a wildlife and conservation photographer and videographer.

With an MSc in Wildlife and Conservation, Espen spent five years working as an ecologist in Scotland and uses his camera as a tool for conservation, sharing its incredible wildlife through photos and videos. You can find him on YouTube and he also runs in-person workshops.

His talk at The Photography & Video Show 2026, taking place on March 15 at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK, is titled 'From Mountains to the Sea: How we Photograph Nature Matters' and is presented by OM System.

Espen sat down with me for a quick Q&A ahead of his presentation.

What you will be discussing in your talk? For my talk I have chosen to include some of the habitats that I photograph wildlife in, starting from the high mountains photographing animals like musk ox, making my way to the coast where I photograph seabirds. Throughout the talk I want to emphasize that how we choose to photograph nature matters, both to ourselves and to wildlife.

(Image credit: © Espen Helland)

What – or who – inspired you to become a photographer? I picked up my first DSLR when I did a masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation in 2009; it was a way to document the animals I studied in the field. Later on, I remember seeing images by Bence Mate in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competitions and being in awe at the photos he was making. I must have read The Handbook of Bird Photography, which Bence co-authored, several times as I tried to learn the ins and outs of becoming a better photographer.

What's the best piece of photography-related advice you've ever been given? That the welfare of the animals we photograph comes before the image. Nature photographers can do a lot of good when it comes to highlighting conservation issues and, simply, sharing images of wildlife can encourage more people to take an interest in the natural world. However, as nature photography is becoming ever more popular, we can also do a lot of damage by trying to get the best images by any means necessary.

(Image credit: © Espen Helland)

Of the work you have created in your career, which are you most proud of and why? One of the images that really stands out to me is of a roaring red deer stag in autumn. I had just started to use OM System cameras (previously Olympus cameras) and I had set up a hide in the hills where red deer usually rut. As a result of scouting the area and learning the routes the deer might take, I set up a hide in a location that would give me a nice autumnal background as a stag passed by. Thankfully, my research paid off and I was rewarded one morning as a big stag walked right past the hide, letting out a roar as he passed. This image was the first of mine to be used on the cover of a wildlife photography magazine, so it means a lot to me for many reasons.

Your type of photography is very demanding and requires far more than just camera skills, so how does a wildlife photographer stand out in a crowded field? I think one of the best ways of standing out and improving as a wildlife photographer is to shoot the same species of animal over and over again. For the last five years I have been capturing, and taking people out to photograph, the black grouse lek in Scotland each April. Having spent so much time with this animal I've noticed that I'm much better at predicting their behaviour and this has led to a wide portfolio of images in various weather and lighting conditions.

See Espen Helland speak at The Photography & Video Show

(Image credit: © Espen Helland)

'From Mountains to the Sea: How we Photograph Nature Matters' with Espen Helland is brought to you by OM System and takes place on Sunday March 15 at 11.50am-12.20pm at the Behind the Lens Theatre.

Find more information on The Photography & Video Show website

You might also like…

Take a look at the best cameras for wildlife photography, as well as the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife.