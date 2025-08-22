Think your image processing unit is up to my fiendish photography general knowledge quiz?

Can you guess the famous pop star with a camera? Hint, she's married to King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp

If, like me, you’ve made photography your whole personality, then this is the quiz for you. Nine multiple-choice questions, some easy, some devilishly challenging, meticulously devised by yours truly to excite your sensors and send shivers up your reflex mirror.

Because I’m a relatively nice person, I’ll give you a head start by suggesting that you make sure you know what the Brenizer effect is, have brushed up on your neutral density filter knowledge, and know your ISOs from ASAs.

So, if you think you’re up to the challenge, scroll down and sit my photography general knowledge quiz. Are you a true camera nerd or little more than a counterfeit Leica?

You may also like...

Want more photography-themed quizzes? How well do you know the exposure triangle? And for a real challenge, see if you can identify all 6 cameras. If you're all quizzed out, here are 12 incredible US national parks for landscape photographers.