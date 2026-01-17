Final Cut Pro users will soon be able to choose between a one-time purchase or a subscription model – but tucked in with the news of Apple’s new Creator Studio subscription is a list of new tools coming to the popular video editor. That list includes new AI-powered search, beat detection and a Montage Maker.

The update, which will likely arrive on January 28 with Apple Creator Studio, adds two new forms of AI-powered search to the video editor.

First, Transcript Search will enable creators to quickly find the right soundbite – a tool likely built on the previous launch of AI-powered automatic captions. Apple says the tool can sort through hours of footage with a simple text search, and that it’s geared for interviews and video podcasts.

Transcript Search (Image credit: Apple)

Second, users will also be able to search through the video footage itself with Visual Search.

The ability to search through my Camera Roll on my iPhone for a specific object, without manually tagging photos, is one of my favorite Apple Intelligence features – and I suspect the tool will be similarly handy for video editing.

Visual Search (Image credit: Apple)

Another new AI-based update, dubbed Beat Detection, finds the beats in a music track and visualizes them in the timeline. The feature is designed to aid editors in timing visuals with the beat of the music.

Finally, Final Cut Pro is gaining a tool to automatically create a quick montage from footage using AI. Montage Maker, Apple says, finds the “best visual moments within the footage” and creates a montage from that.

Creators are able to adjust the pacing, cut the visuals to music and use the intelligent Auto Crop to reframe for vertical and horizontal projects.

Montage Maker (Image credit: Apple)

Apple Creator Studio is launching on January 28 though, unlike Adobe’s transition to a subscription, Apple says one-time purchases will remain available. The tech giant, however, notes that some “access to some of the premium content is available only to Apple Creator Studio subscribers.”