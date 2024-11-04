Apple has just bought photo editing software company Pixelmator – could this finally offer some serious competition for Adobe?

What will Apple's acquisition of Pixelmator mean for the future of Apple image editing?

Pixelmator software on a Macbook, iPhone, and iPad
Apple's iPhones continue to be some of the best camera phones available, with its latest iPhone 16 the first with a dedicated camera button. Now it looks like Apple is moving beyond just the hardware side of photography by acquiring Pixelmator, an image-editing app developer for macOS and IOS.

This isn't the first time Apple has tried competing against Adobe with image editing software. Between 2005 and 2015 Apple's Aperture software provided nondestructive image editing, RAW conversion, and organization however, it never really took the industry by storm. With photographers questioning Adobe's recent policies and Apple's new push toward content creation, it might be perfect timing for Apple to try again!

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

