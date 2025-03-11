I predict that the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 will be EXTREMELY popular among wildlife photographers!

Sigma is making waves right now, largely thanks to its sleek new Sigma BF camera, but there’s another recent announcement that deserves just as much, if not more, attention.

Unveiled alongside the BF, the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports is a lens that could quickly become a go-to for sports and wildlife photographers. Having spent some time with it at The Photography & Video Show 2025, I was amazed by its thoughtful design and considered features.

For years, Sigma was a leader in ultra-telephoto zooms, particularly in the DSLR era, with lenses like the 120-300mm f/2.8 and 150-600mm becoming trusted tools for professionals and enthusiasts alike. However, the transition to mirrorless camera systems left a noticeable gap – until now.

(Image credit: Future)

The 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports lens demonstrates Sigma's modern engineering and new visual identity and ethos. It offers users an exceptional combination of reach, speed and affordability, and marks a return to Sigma's strengths – and may be just what many photographers have been waiting for.

One of the most exciting aspects of this lens is its optical quality. With 28 elements in 21 groups, including 6 FLD and 1 SLD elements, Sigma promises prime-like sharpness throughout the zoom range. The constant f/4 aperture across the full 300-600mm reach is a significant advantage over many competing zooms, enabling better low-light performance and improved subject isolation.

Autofocus is another area where Sigma has made major strides, with a high-speed AF system and a powerful optical stabilization function (driven by the OS2 algorithm) ensuring that fast-moving subjects, whether a sprinting cheetah or a flying bird, are captured with precision.

Despite its size, the lens feels lighter than expected. At just under 4kg it’s a substantial piece of glass, but with stabilization it’s surprisingly manageable handheld for short bursts. That makes it an interesting option for wildlife photographers who don’t always want to be locked to a monopod or gimbal. Sigma has also added a power zoom function, which will appeal to videographers and those shooting fast-paced action, making zooming smoother and more controlled than a traditional manual ring.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

The attention to detail in the design is impressive. A drop-in filter holder is a welcome addition, and Sigma has confirmed that it will be making dedicated filters specifically for this lens. A new function ring adds extended customization, while the durable, weather-sealed construction makes it well-equipped for fieldwork in tough conditions. There’s even thermal insulation paint to help maintain optimal performance in extreme temperatures.

Perhaps the most compelling reason wildlife photographers should be paying attention is the price. At $5,999 / £5,899 / AU$12,999, this lens costs a fraction of the price of comparable native options. For reference, Sony 400mm f/2.8 GM OSS and 600mm f/4 GM OSS lenses are among the best in the world, but they each cost over £10,000 / $12,000 / AU$15,000. The Sigma 300-600mm f/4 could deliver similar reach and quality at a significantly lower price, making it an incredible value for photographers who need reach, speed, and reliability without a five-figure investment.

With the 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports, Sigma has reasserted itself as a major player in the world of super-telephoto zooms. This lens delivers prime-like image quality, fast autofocus, and strong stabilization, all in a package that is far more affordable than native alternatives.

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best telephoto lenses and the best lenses for safari.