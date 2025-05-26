The Camera Grand Prix 2025 Camera Journal Press Club Award Planning Award is a recognition for an iconic camera that conveys the joy of analog photography to the modern age

In an era dominated by mirrorless and AI-enhanced cameras, the Pentax 17 film camera's victory in receiving the Editors Award R&D Prize at the Camera Grand Prix 2025 proves that there's still a strong heartbeat in analog photography.

Launched in June 2024, the Pentax 17 is a refreshing new entry into the world of film cameras – something we haven't seen from major brands in years.

Inspired by the growing resurgence of film photography, the Pentax 17 offers a compact, easy-to-use point-and-shoot design. The camera marks Pentax's first foray into the analog market in recent times – but while it's a solid debut, priced at $496 / £499 / AU$856, it's not exactly budget-friendly.

One of its standout features is that this is a half-frame camera, which allows for 72 exposures per 36-exposure roll – double the typical count – making film photography more economical and encouraging users to experiment more freely.

The Pentax 17 is popular among film enthusiasts worldwide and its growing recognition, including the prestigious Editors Choice R&D Award, speaks to its impact among both users and industry professionals.

Taking home this prize from one of Japan's most respected honors in the world of cameras and lenses, the Pentax 17 proves that analog technology still has its place.

But the accolades don't stop there. The Pentax 17 also earned two major awards this year: the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, two of the most regarded prizes in the global design community. The film camera was also recognized at the German Design Awards.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Editors Choice R&D Award (Planning Award) is selected by Camera Journal Club (CJPC) members from all photography-related products (Image credit: Camera Grand Prix 2025 / CJPC)

The Camera Grand Prix, established in 1984, is organized by the Camera Journal Press Club, a group of technical editors representing leading Japanese photography magazines and websites.

The awards celebrate standout products released in Japan during the previous fiscal year, with six prizes given out this year, including:

• Best Camera of the Year: Canon EOS R1

• Lens of the Year: Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM

• Reader Award Camera: Canon EOS R5 Mark II

• Readers Award Lens: Canon RF 70-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z

• Editors Award R&D Prize: Pentax 17

• Editors Award Technology Prize: Nikon Z50 II

Now, let's take a look at why the Pentax 17 was awarded this prestigious award.

"In this age of digital cameras, this product has been released as a way to reassess the appeal and shooting experience of film photography," said the group.

"By adopting a half-size format using 35mm film, it is possible to take twice as many shots as usual with one roll of film, and you can enjoy shooting in a vertical format.



"The camera is designed to allow the photographer to enjoy operating it, with features such as a manual winding lever and zone focusing system, and by deliberately avoiding full automation, it aims to bring out the photographer's individuality and creativity.

"We have selected this camera as the Camera Grand Prix 2025 Camera Journal Press Club Award Planning Award, recognizing that it is an iconic camera that conveys the joy of analog photography to the modern age."

You might like...

If you are into film photography, check our guide to the best film cameras. You might also be interested in our article about the best film for 35mm cameras. If you are up for the style but want to create photographs digitally, here's our guide to the best retro cameras and best vintage lenses.