PGYTech launches Kickstarter for the world's first camera bag with suspension

By
published

PGYTech announced a new outdoor camera bag designed to take the weight off of your shoulders

PGYTech OnePro Flex
(Image credit: PGYTech)

As photographers, we all know the stress that carrying our equipment can take on our bodies especially when traveling and working over long durations. How we carry our gear is vital for not just the equipment but for our overall health. Recognizing this, PGYTech has developed what they're calling the "world's first" professional outdoor camera backpack with suspension, designed to take the weight off your shoulders – literally. 

PGYTech is a leading manufacturer of camera and photography peripherals such as photography gloves, bags, and memory card readers. Always keen to push boundaries, style and design play a large role in its innovative new products, and the recently announced PGYTech OnePro Flex camera bag certainly follows this ethos. 

