PGYTech launches Kickstarter for the world's first camera bag with suspension

As photographers, we all know the stress that carrying our equipment can take on our bodies especially when traveling and working over long durations. How we carry our gear is vital for not just the equipment but for our overall health. Recognizing this, PGYTech has developed what they're calling the "world's first" professional outdoor camera backpack with suspension, designed to take the weight off your shoulders – literally.

PGYTech is a leading manufacturer of camera and photography peripherals such as photography gloves, bags, and memory card readers. Always keen to push boundaries, style and design play a large role in its innovative new products, and the recently announced PGYTech OnePro Flex camera bag certainly follows this ethos.

(Image credit: PGYTech)

The OnePro Flex camera bag is ergonomically designed to conform to the shape of your body for a stable carry, by using a 3D arch frame made from 7000 series aviation aluminum. This will act as a frame, taking the brunt of the weight and evenly dispersing it across numerous carry points. In addition, the FreeFit system enables four-stage back length adjustment for adaptable fitting.

Taking inspiration from ergonomic desk chairs, the back panel uses the same mesh to enable 'all day cooling' and a contoured shoulder and waist strap feature with a perforated design for ventilation which is key when traveling and hiking.

On top of the ease of use and support design, the OnePro looks to tick all the boxes in regards to being a versatile hybrid camera backpack with features to suit both everyday and travel needs.

The OnePro has separate compartments for daily clothes, cameras and lenses, and laptops, with accessories neatly tucked away and protected. An independent front compartment brings added capacity and the example images show it as a helpful home for small tripods and gimbals, and a side zip provides quick access to the camera department so you never have to miss the perfect shot.

A really useful feature of the bag is that the inner camera compartment can be removed and used as an over-the-shoulder carry bag. This is extremely useful for small trips or walks when the other compartments aren't needed.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: PGYTech)

Space is always a concern when it comes to photography bags as we need to know they can fit everything we require for our shooting needs, and with the increasing need for both stills and video equipment, storage is key. The OnePro will come in four sizes, XS, S, M, and L, which feature "versatile using modes" that enable the bag to be extended adding up to an extra 10L of storage without compromising on safety or weather sealing.

On the topic of weather sealing the other major concern when carrying electronic equipment is that it remains safe when out in challenging conditions or caught in a sudden downpour. The OnePro can tackle most thrown at it with some impressive weather-sealing specs.

PGYTech states, "The OnePro backpack is equipped with high-performance PU-coated Cordura material and is engineered to withstand natural elements with ease. Combined with an IPX4 waterproof rating, it offers exceptional abrasion and tear resistance, making it the perfect companion in most weather conditions".

The Kickstarter is scheduled to go live in July 2024, however, you can sign up now for an early bird special offer on the PGYTech website.

Camera bags are a hard thing to get excited about it must be said, but the new technology designed to make carrying easier, combined with PGYTech's reputation, make this one to look out for!

(Image credit: PGYTech)

You may also be interested in our guides to the best camera bags, the best camera sling bags, and the best camera travel cases.