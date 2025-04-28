Fujifilm scoops Red Dot Award for a staggering 23 products, including the popular X-M5 and X100 VI

Fujifilm has achieved significant recognition this year, winning 23 prestigious Red Dot Design Awards for its innovative products, including the popular X-M5 and the X100 VI.

The Red Dot Design Award is an internationally recognized accolade that honors industry-leading products. Winners are evaluated based on criteria such as design innovation, functionality, ergonomics, ecology, and durability. Established in 1955, this award signifies a high quality and serves as a seal of confidence for potential consumers.

Fujifilm announced that it has secured an impressive 23 Red Dot Awards across various categories, including imaging and medical services. Of these, 17 awards were given to recently released Fujifilm cameras, lenses, binoculars, and printers, reinforcing Fujifilm's position as a leader in digital imaging and its commitment to innovation.

Fujifilm GFX 100S II camera and GF 500mm (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The cameras that received awards include the Fujifilm GFX 100S II, X-T50, X-M5, X100 VI, Instax Mini 99, Instax Mini LiPlay, and Instax Wide 400, among other limited and special edition models. These products have consistently received high ratings in our reviews and have set new standards in their respective areas of the photography market.

The X100 VI and the X-M5 have gained popularity among content creators, particularly those active on social media, due to their compact size combined with impressive performance features.

It is also noteworthy that the GFX 100S II received an award, as Fujifilm continues to push the boundaries of medium format technology. This innovation is also evident in the new GFX 100RF, which unfortunately was released too late to be considered for this year's awards.

The award-winning lenses include the Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, XF 500mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR, XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II, and the HZK 14-100mm broadcast lens. Additionally, the Techno-Stabi TS-L 1640/2040 image-stabilized binoculars also received recognition.

Instax Wide 400 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Fujifilm President and CEO Yoshikazu Goto commented on the awards, stating, "In developing all our products and services, we pursue functionality and performance, and we also work on developing designs that make the most of those excellent functionality and performance. Going forward, we will continue to aim to create new value for our products by realizing designs that are thorough about not only the beauty of the exterior design, but also easy and comfortable operability and portability."

Congratulations to Fujifilm for consistently delivering exceptional imaging options to the photography and video market. The brand appears to actively listen to its users, producing smaller, more powerful, and innovative products that help capture our creative visions.

