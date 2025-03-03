Atomos has a new on-camera monitor for budget-conscious videographers

Atomos announces a new addition to its award-winning Shinobi range of professional monitors with the new Shinobi GO, a slim, lightweight, high-bright, 5-inch 1500nit HDR monitor that’s perfect for content creators and photographers who don't need all the bells and whistles of more expensive on-camera monitors but still need a reliable way to track their footage.

Shinobi GO follows the successful launch of Shinobi II last year, offering some of the same high-quality monitoring tools as its more advanced sister product, however, to reach the lower price, the Go model has sacrificed features including camera control, touch-to-focus, and other pro monitoring features like EL ZONE.

But let's focus on what you do get. The new model includes professional monitoring features like false color, zebra, histogram, waveform, and vectorscope. It is powered by Sony NP-F type batteries (purchased separately) or via the USB-C port using a power bank, offering flexibility for extended shooting sessions.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Atomos) (Image credit: Atomos) (Image credit: Atomos) (Image credit: Atomos)

The monitor comes with a locking connector adaptor for the HDMI and USB-C ports. When used in conjunction with Atomos locking cables (also purchased separately) it prevents accidental disconnections during shoots.

Both Shinobi GO and Shinobi II share the same size sunhood and other accessories, making it very convenient to share batteries, cables, rigs, and other attachments for anyone who already owns a variety of Atomos accessories and needs the flexibility to be able to mix and match between their camera set-ups.

Shinobi GO costs $249 / £215 / AU$399 and is available to buy now from the Atomos web store and from stores starting today. For professionals requiring more camera control, touch-to-focus, and EL ZONE, these advanced features are available in the Shinobi II for $349 / £295 / AU$545).

“Shinobi GO is designed for people who either do not need camera control or own a camera that supports it. It offers a high-quality, daylight viewable monitor at an affordable price,” commented Atomos CEO Jeromy Young. “Priced at just USD/EUR 249 excluding sales taxes, Shinobi GO provides exactly what photographers and videographers need without compromising on quality, despite its lower cost. And it comes from a brand trusted by professionals worldwide.”

