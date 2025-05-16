Launched in July 2024, the Canon EOS R1 also won the iF Design Award 2025

It is official: the Canon EOS R1 is the best of the best.

The flagship camera took the crown in the 'Best of the Best' category, beating out entries from over 60 countries and regions to earn the highest honor in the Red Dot Design Awards' Product Design 2025 competition.

This isn't the first time that the Canon EOS R1 has shone brightly; it also earned the iF Design Award 2025 from iF International Forum Design GmbH.

This continues Canon's streak of 31 consecutive awards, which includes recognition for the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II full-frame mirrorless cameras, the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z and RF 10-20mm f/4 L IS STM lenses, and six more non-camera-related products.

The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is one of the world's largest design-centered competitions and the winning designs get evaluated by internationally renowned design specialists under nine criteria, including innovation, functionality, quality and ergonomics.

So what made this mirrorless full-frame camera such an award magnet?

The award-winning Canon EOS R1

(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS R1 design is special, both optically and practically.

The body looks great in a new black color, which is deeper than conventional black. This gives the camera body timeless elegance and underlines its compact design, built for high mobility and portability.

What might catch your attention is also the newly introduced rubber grip with its cross pattern, which offers the most purchase in EOS history. It was designed to handle the camera in challenging environments and to give a secure hold when changing lenses or shooting orientation.

Canon's flagship full-frame mirrorless is built tough and measures a size of 157.6 x 149.5 x 87.3mm. It feels solid and weighs 920g body only / 1,115g with card and battery. The shape, grip and button layout on the back allow for intuitive operation.

The EOS R1 features a substantial 9.44 million-dot EVF (electronic viewfinder) that offers optional blackout-free shooting, designed with sports journalists in mind who are most likely to use the EVF nonstop, and now can do so with more comfort.

The area around the Canon logo features V-shaped folds, inspired by the core essence of image making, and draws attention to its relationship to the EOS R3 and its continuity with the EOS R5 Mark II.

Tech specs

Sensor

24.2MP back-side illuminated full frame stacked CMOS sensor

Autofocus

Dual Pixel Intelligent AF cross-type, 4368 AF points stills / 3354 AF points movies

Image Stabilization

8.5 stops center, 7.5 stops corners

ISO range

100 to 102,400 (exp 50 to 409,600)

Video

6K 60p, 4K 120p, 2K 240p, FullHD 240p

Max burst

40fps electronic (500 JPEG or 230 RAW), 12 fps mechanical (1,000+ JPEG or 1,000+ RAW)

