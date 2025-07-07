Do you agree with this AI judge? Real photos rated by a robot in Excire photography competition

The three winners, selected by an artificial intelligence judge

The Excire “People in Focus” Photography Competition winners have been announced, with the three winners listed below. There’s been much talk of AI imagery’s place within photography comps, but there’s been little talk of AI judges. And while “People in Focus” only accepted real photography, it shook things up by including an AI judging panel.

This certainly fits Excire’s MO: a software company that helps real photographers manage real photos using AI algorithms. As such, “People in Focus” is a showcase of Excire Foto’s AI-powered culling and aesthetic ratings, two essential processes when judging a photography competition. To make matters even more interesting, entrants could enter one image per day and were judged upon entry, with access to a top 20 leaderboard, changing in real time.

Michael Schnabl's studio portrait was selected by the AI judge as the winner (Image credit: Excire / Michael Schnabl)

Mike Timmer's mono image of a cormorant fisherman took second place (Image credit: Excire / Mike Timmer)

Thorsten Junike’s naturally lit portrait achieved third place (Image credit: Excire / Thorsten Junike)

The competition, which ran through June, was launched in celebration of Excire’s 10th anniversary and developer, Pattern Recognition Company’s [PRC] 20th anniversary. It enticed entrants with a rather generous prize fund of $4000, $2000 and $1000 for first, second and third places respectively.

Third place was awarded to Thorsten Junike’s boudoir portrait of a model, backlit by balcony doors. Mike Timmer took second place with a black-and-white travel portrait of a cormorant fisherman. But top honors went to Michael Schnabl’s close-up studio portrait of a model with a bouquet of flowers in their hair.

According to Professor Erhardt Barth, CEO of PRC and a machine learning researcher at the University of Lübeck; “We’re excited to celebrate not just our company’s milestones, but also the creativity and vision of the global photography community”.

