Do you agree with this AI judge? Real photos rated by a robot in Excire photography competition
Excire lets an AI judge handle its “People in Focus” Photography Competition, which features real photos; the results are in!
The Excire “People in Focus” Photography Competition winners have been announced, with the three winners listed below. There’s been much talk of AI imagery’s place within photography comps, but there’s been little talk of AI judges. And while “People in Focus” only accepted real photography, it shook things up by including an AI judging panel.
This certainly fits Excire’s MO: a software company that helps real photographers manage real photos using AI algorithms. As such, “People in Focus” is a showcase of Excire Foto’s AI-powered culling and aesthetic ratings, two essential processes when judging a photography competition. To make matters even more interesting, entrants could enter one image per day and were judged upon entry, with access to a top 20 leaderboard, changing in real time.
The competition, which ran through June, was launched in celebration of Excire’s 10th anniversary and developer, Pattern Recognition Company’s [PRC] 20th anniversary. It enticed entrants with a rather generous prize fund of $4000, $2000 and $1000 for first, second and third places respectively.
Third place was awarded to Thorsten Junike’s boudoir portrait of a model, backlit by balcony doors. Mike Timmer took second place with a black-and-white travel portrait of a cormorant fisherman. But top honors went to Michael Schnabl’s close-up studio portrait of a model with a bouquet of flowers in their hair.
According to Professor Erhardt Barth, CEO of PRC and a machine learning researcher at the University of Lübeck; “We’re excited to celebrate not just our company’s milestones, but also the creativity and vision of the global photography community”.
Take a look at the best photo organizing software and take a look at the Excire Foto 2025 review. On the subject of AI, I think restoring this iconic photo with AI is heresy and sets a dangerous precedent.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
